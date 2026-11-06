Best 7.62×39 Hunting Ammo(6 Top Loads for Deer and Hogs)

If you’re looking for the best 7.62×39 hunting ammo, then you’ve found the right article.

We are going to tell you exactly what to load into your AK, Ruger Mini-30, or SKS if you want to make sure that trophy buck ends up on your wall and not another “I almost got him” story.

If you simply cannot wait, the best 7.62×39 hunting ammo is Hornady Black 123 grain SST.

The Best 7.62×39 Hunting Ammo on the Market

Hornady Black 123 Grain SST – Best Overall

Specs

• Case: Brass

• Bullet Type: Super Shock Tip (SST)

• Bullet Weight: 123 Grains

• Muzzle Velocity: 2,350 fps

• Muzzle Energy: 1,508 ft-lbs

Pros and Cons

✓ Pros

• Polymer tip for smooth semi-automatic feeding

• Bullet developed for rapid expansion and weight retention

• Easier to find and less expensive than other hunting rounds

✗ Cons

• More expensive than steel-cased FMJ ammo

Why I Chose It

When you need excellent terminal expansion, deeper penetration, and field-tested reliability, you should reach for Hornady Black 123 grain SST ammo. Perfect for deer hunting and home defense, the Hornady SST bullet is a true jack-of-all-trades.

Developed with whitetail hunting in mind, the Hornady Super Shock Tip (SST) bullet utilizes a polymer tip that protects its hollow point nose cavity and promotes smooth semi-automatic feeding. When it encounters soft tissue, the polymer tip plunges into the underlying cavity where it acts as a wedge that initiates expansion almost immediately.

The SST was developed for supreme accuracy. It was also developed with thin-skinned game like deer in mind. It sports a secant ogive profile and boat tail profile: two features which reduce drag, minimize wind interference, and amplify downrange stopping power.

In terms of availability, SST ammo is easier to find and less expensive than other hunting rounds. Yet another reason why it’s our top choice for putting venison in the freezer each hunting season.

I have taken deer with ammo stoked with SSTs from 12 and 20 gauge sabots to .243, .270 and .30-06. There is no reason for me to think it would be any different in 7.62×39. If home defense is your priority, see our picks for the best 7.62×39 ammo for self-defense.

Federal Power-Shok 123 Grain JSP – Best Budget Deer Load

Specs

• Case: Brass

• Bullet Type: Jacketed Soft Point (JSP)

• Bullet Weight: 123 Grains

• Muzzle Velocity: 2,350 fps

• Muzzle Energy: 1,508 ft-lbs

Pros and Cons

✓ Pros

• Proven deer hunting bullet design

• Easy on the wallet

• Easy to find, even in November

• Made in the USA

✗ Cons

• Not built for long-range shooting

• Traditional cup-and-core bullet retains less weight than bonded designs

Why I Chose It

Federal Premium ammunition and deer hunting go together like backstraps and bacon grease.

During my years behind the gun counter at Bass Pro Shops, the week before opening day looked the same every year. Guys lined up three deep, and a good chunk of them walked out with a box of Power-Shok. It’s been a deer camp staple for generations, and for good reason.

Power-Shok is Federal’s no-frills hunting line. There’s no fancy polymer tip and no marketing buzzwords on the box; just a bullet designed to fill tags without draining your truck payment.

The 123 grain jacketed soft point features a traditional lead-core design, with an exposed tip that starts expanding the moment it hits. That mushrooming bullet dumps energy fast and carves a wide wound channel through the vitals. That’s exactly what you want when a whitetail steps into your shooting lane or a hog comes rooting through the food plot.

Since it’s priced for the everyday hunter, Power-Shok won’t make you wince when you burn a box sighting in your SKS. It’s also got plenty of punch to put down any deer, hog, or coyote who dares wander near your hunting blind.

Better yet, it’s everywhere. When the season rolls around and the shelves start looking thin, Power-Shok is usually still sitting there waiting for you. Power-Shok is great ammunition, and is so readily available because it is very popular. Simple law of supply and demand on that.

The only real knock on Power-Shok is its bullet design. Flat-based soft points aren’t very aerodynamic, so they shed velocity faster than sleeker bullets. But let’s be honest: nobody’s stretching a 7.62×39 to 400 yards. The cartridge is an effective medium-game round out to about 200 yards, and that covers the vast majority of shots in the deer woods.

Winchester Deer Season XP 123 Grain Extreme Point – Best Overall for Deer Hunting

Specs

• Case: Brass

• Bullet Type: Extreme Point

• Bullet Weight: 123 Grains

• Muzzle Velocity: 2,380 fps

• Muzzle Energy: 1,547 ft-lbs

Pros and Cons

✓ Pros

• Purpose-built for deer hunting

• Large polymer tip’s large base accelerates expansion

✗ Cons

• Low availability

Why I Chose It

If you’re looking for a purpose-built deer hunting round, look no further than Winchester Deer Season XP.

Deer Season XP ammo features the Extreme Point bullet, which is designed to inflict maximum impact trauma and the massive wound channel that ensures a clean and quick kill.

The Extreme Point owes its capacity for wide expansion to its large-diameter hollow point nose cavity. In addition to streamlining its frontal profile, the Extreme Point’s massive polymer tip helps to accelerate expansion. The giant tip’s proportionately giant base causes massive upset when impact drives it into the underlying nose cavity. The result is a bullet that really does a number on whitetail and hogs.

The only downside to Deer Season XP is that it can be very tricky to find in 7.62×39. If you can get your hands on it, you won’t be disappointed!

Nosler 123 Grain Ballistic Tip – Best Ballistic Performance

Specs

• Case: Brass

• Bullet Type: Polymer-Tipped Spitzer Boat Tail

• Bullet Weight: 123 Grains

• Muzzle Velocity: 2,350 fps

• Muzzle Energy: 1,508 ft-lbs

Pros and Cons

✓ Pros

• Purpose-built for deer and hogs

• Polymer tip kicks off fast, reliable expansion

• Boat tail and spitzer profile promote flatter trajectory than typical 7.62×39 soft points

• Premium Nosler brass is reloadable

✗ Cons

• Pricier than budget hunting loads

• Can be tough to find

Why I Chose It

If you want a premium deer round for your AK or SKS without going the lead-free route, Nosler Ballistic Tip 7.62×39 is it.

The Ballistic Tip has been punching deer tags in bolt guns for over 25 years. Now Nosler has squeezed that same bullet into the 7.62×39, and it’s a natural fit for a cartridge that lives and dies inside 200 yards.

Here’s how it works. When that polymer tip hits hide, it acts like a wedge, driving back into the lead core and forcing the bullet to mushroom right away. Nosler’s tapered jacket keeps that expansion under control, so you get a wide wound channel without the bullet coming apart before it reaches the vitals.

I have taken plenty of whitetails with a .30 caliber Ballistic Tip. When you do your job, the Ballistic Tip does its part.

Most 7.62×39 hunting bullets are flat-based soft points shaped like a stubby thumb. The Ballistic Tip’s pointed nose and boat tail give it a sleeker profile, so it holds its speed better and drops less on the way out to your buck.

The only knock on Nosler Ballistic Tip is availability. It’s a newer load in this caliber, and it moves fast once deer season heats up. If you spot it on the shelf, grab a few boxes.

Nosler 123 Grain Expansion Tip Lead-Free – Best Lead-Free Option

Specs

• Case: Brass

• Bullet Type: Expansion Tip (E-Tip)

• Bullet Weight: 123 Grains

• Muzzle Velocity: 2,350 fps

• Muzzle Energy: 1,508 ft-lbs

Pros and Cons

✓ Pros

• Extremely accurate

• Reliable expansion at low velocities

• Exceptional terminal ballistics

✗ Cons

• Expensive

• Hard to find

Why I Chose It

If you like firing the best of the best, then Nosler 123 grain E-Tip 7.62×39 hunting ammo is just what you’re looking for.

Loaded with the extreme precision requisite for pinpoint accuracy, Nosler E-Tip ammo is one of the best options for long-range hunting you can load into your Ruger American Ranch or Mini-30.

E-Tip bullets don’t just exhibit rapid and devastating expansion results in medium game. They are also lead-free, and compliant for hunting in states that prohibit traditional lead projectiles.

Read the full article about best 7.62×39 hunting ammo here: https://ammo.com/best/7.62×39-hunting-ammo

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