Investigation Exposes America's Growing Cancer Crisis And Reveals Where It's Worst

A growing cancer crisis is gripping younger generations across the United States as increasing numbers of Americans in their 20s, 30s and 40s are being diagnosed with diseases once overwhelmingly associated with older adults, according to an analysis conducted by the Daily Mail.

A 2025 National Cancer Institute study identified 14 types of cancer with rising rates among Americans under 50, while alarming new maps reveal where the disease is striking hardest. Roughly three out of four Americans diagnosed with colorectal cancer before age 50 already have advanced-stage disease, according to the American Cancer Society's 2026 statistics. Colorectal cancer rates among adults ages 20 to 49 have been climbing approximately 3% annually, while rates among Americans 65 and older have been falling.

The findings have left some of the nation's leading cancer researchers confronting an increasingly urgent question: What is driving this troubling rise in cancer among younger Americans?

Breast cancer rates are especially high among younger women in parts of the Northeast and East Coast, while colorectal cancer increases stretch from California and the Pacific Northwest to Florida.

Pancreatic cancer presents an even more troubling picture, with rates among Americans under 50 climbing nearly 3% annually and increases recorded across much of the South, Midwest and East Coast.

Researchers are investigating a growing list of suspects, including ultra-processed foods, obesity, pesticides, environmental chemicals and exposures that may begin in childhood.

A 2025 study by researchers at Mass General Brigham and Harvard Medical School involving 30,000 young women found that heavy consumers of ultra-processed foods faced a 45% higher risk of developing colon polyps, some of which can eventually become cancerous. Yet, there's a problem with blaming everything on America's deteriorating diet and expanding waistlines.

What is even more concerning is that researchers are investigating whether exposure to everyday chemicals during childhood could be contributing to cancers diagnosed decades later. Substances found in plastics, food packaging, cosmetics and household products are now under scrutiny for their potential effects on the body's hormones.

Additionally, researchers are examining whether exposure to certain pesticides could be playing a role. A study involving pesticide applicators in Iowa and North Carolina found that exposure to a commonly used herbicide was associated with a threefold increase in pancreatic cancer risk, although researchers have not established that pesticides are driving the broader rise in cancer cases, according to the Mail.

Doctors are increasingly encountering younger cancer patients who are otherwise remarkably healthy.

"It's remarkable to me how healthy some of these individuals are," University of Colorado cancer specialist Dr. Christopher Lieu told the Mail.