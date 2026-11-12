Biden Finally Admits He Should Never Have Run

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity,

Joe Biden has finally said what millions of Americans watched unfold in real time. In a new interview with People magazine promoting his forthcoming memoir, the former president stated that if he had known he was "feeling lousy because I had cancer," he "would've not gone forward" with the 2024 reelection bid.

He added plainly: "I don't think an 80-year-old man with cancer should be running."

The admission arrives years after Biden's own party, his closest aides, and large segments of the media insisted the opposite. They told voters he remained sharp, focused, and fully capable of another four years.

Joe Biden: If I had known that I was feeling lousy because I had cancer, I would have resigned. I would not have gone forward because I don't think an 80-year-old man with cancer should be running. But that wasn't the case. It was a circumstance where I thought that I had the capacity, I think I did, to bring a wider array of support for the United States and our positions from around the world. I had very good relationships with all the major leaders in the world. And so I believe that, on an objective basis, I was the best-equipped person to do the job. — Clash Report (@clashreport) November 11, 2026

The June 2024 debate with Donald Trump made the contradiction impossible to ignore for anyone still willing to look.

Biden, diagnosed with metastatic prostate cancer months after leaving office in 2025, maintains he did not know about the illness while in the White House. He continues to insist the debate itself "wasn't consequential" because he expected another one, and that "on an objective basis, I was the best-equipped person to do the job."

Those claims sit alongside a record of public assurances that his age and condition were no obstacle.

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas told NBC's Meet the Press in early 2024 that "the most difficult part about a meeting with President Biden is preparing for it because he is sharp, intensely probing and detail-oriented and focused."

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told CNN's Anderson Cooper around the same period that anyone betting against Biden because of his age did so "at their peril, because he's very sharp."

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer declared that Biden's "mental acuity is great, it's fine, it's as good as it's been over the years," dismissing contrary evidence as "right-wing propaganda."

Democratic officials and cable hosts repeatedly used nearly identical language - sharp as a tack, on the ball, fully in command - while videos of Biden appearing confused, trailing off mid-sentence, or relying on aides circulated widely.

Special Counsel Robert Hur's February 2024 report described the president as a "sympathetic, well-meaning, elderly man with a poor memory," a characterization the White House and its allies attacked rather than engaged. Wall Street Journal reporting on closed-door signs of decline drew similar pushback from party leaders who later pressed Biden to exit the race.

Books published after the election, including Jake Tapper and Alex Thompson's Original Sin, documented how Biden's inner circle limited access, curated briefings, and projected an image of vigor that did not match what many colleagues observed in private.

One senior aide quoted in related reporting called the decision to run again a "disservice" to the country and the party. Democratic strategist David Plouffe, brought in to help Kamala Harris after Biden withdrew, is reported to have said Biden "totally f-ed us" by remaining in the race so long.

Biden stepped aside in July 2024 after the debate collapse and mounting internal pressure, endorsing Harris. She lost to Trump. Biden has since told associates he believes he could have beaten Trump, a view at odds with both public polling at the time and the private assessments many Democrats later shared.

The former president's latest comments do not resolve the larger question of what was known inside the White House and what was deliberately minimized for voters. They do make the earlier public assurances harder to defend.

When the candidate himself now says an 80-year-old with cancer should not have been running, the years of coordinated insistence that he was sharp, probing, and ready for another term read as the gaslighting critics described at the time.

Americans were told repeatedly that concerns about Biden's capacity were partisan inventions or ageism. The debate, the subsequent reporting, and now Biden's own words show those concerns tracked observable reality.