El Salvador Launches Helicopter Air Assault On Haitian Gang Compound

El Salvador's president, Nayib Bukele, launched an all-out helicopter assault on the compound of Haiti's largest criminal organization.

Bukele wrote on X that Salvadoran troops destroyed a compound allegedly used by the leader of the 400 Mawozo gang.

"We kept our promise… We destroyed the house of Lanmò San Jou and the 400 Mawozo gang's headquarters. Most of them ran away without even trying to fight," Bukele said.

He shared footage showing multiple MH-6 Little Bird helicopters equipped with a variety of side-mounted guns, miniguns and cannons attacking 400 Mawozo's compound and a house belonging to its leader, Wilson Joseph, known as Lanmò San Jou.

Nou kenbe pwomès nou…



Nou detwi kay Lanmò San Jou ak katye jeneral gang 400 Mawozo a.



Pifò ladan yo kouri ale san yo pa menm eseye goumen.



Ala lach yo lach! 🥲 pic.twitter.com/0AVIOJRKhn — Nayib Bukele (@nayibbukele) November 10, 2026

Local media outlets reported that as many as 20 people were killed in the strike early Sunday and that Joseph was not at the compound at the time of the air assault.

El Salvador has maintained a small troop presence in Haiti since January 2025. Bukele surged troops into the country last month to rescue four Salvadorans missing since an Oct. 18 ambush.

Pou chèf gang yo ak manm gang yo k ap kenbe kat konpatriyòt nou yo an otaj ann Ayiti:



Mesye nou kidnape yo pa konbatan. Yo se teknisyen nan domèn avyasyon ki fè pati misyon nou ann Ayiti, nan kad yon misyon entènasyonal. Misyon nou an gen sèlman pilòt ak pèsonèl teknik, ki gen… pic.twitter.com/BNKbWTAQQp — Nayib Bukele (@nayibbukele) October 21, 2026

Bukele's announcement comes as Haiti's prime minister, Alix Didier Fils-Aimé, prepares to visit El Salvador next week to discuss the future of Salvadoran troops in his gang-plagued Caribbean hellhole island.

The operation also comes ahead of Haiti's elections scheduled for July and October next year, which would be the country's first in more than a decade.