Accused Russia Spy Army Officer Handed To US Military, Days After UK Was Set To Charge Him

The 41-year-old US Army officer arrested near Gloucester last week on suspicion of spying for Russia is now in US military custody, London's Metropolitan Police said Tuesday evening. That came days after US officials said British prosecutors were about to charge him.

BREAKING: A U.S. soldier arrested in Gloucestershire has been transferred to U.S. military custody amid suspected national security and espionage allegations. pic.twitter.com/fw3AGVrHwW — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) November 17, 2026

Two US officials identified him to the Associated Press as Lt. Col. Brandon Tyner, a senior human resources officer with NATO's Allied Rapid Reaction Corps at Imjin Barracks in Gloucestershire, the alliance's British-led rapid-deployment headquarters. He was held in a London police station after his Nov. 10 arrest, which, as we reported at the time, was made under sections 1 and 3 of Britain's National Security Act 2023: obtaining or disclosing protected information, and assisting a foreign intelligence service.

Assistant Commissioner Laurence Taylor, the head of Counter Terrorism Policing, said his officers took the case to the Crown Prosecution Service, "who in turn engaged with the Attorney General's Office and American partners. Subsequently, a decision was made to pass the investigation to them to progress." The decision, he said, "was made in line with existing international protocols."

A US official told the AP on Nov. 12 that British charges could be filed "in the coming days," with the US military pursuing its own case only after the British proceedings. US officials expected him to be charged on Sunday or Monday, Stars and Stripes reported.

Instead, US officials asked on Sunday for Tyner to be released to American custody, asserting primary jurisdiction under the NATO Status of Forces Agreement, according to Task & Purpose. An Army official told the outlet it was unclear whether he would face British charges or go home to face Justice Department espionage charges, a question that "has gotten a lot squishier in the last 24 to 48 hours."

FBI Director Kash Patel said in the Met's release that "An Army officer is in custody as the result of an espionage investigation" run by the FBI's Philadelphia Field Office and its London legal attache with UK Counter Terrorism Policing, MI5, UK Defence Counter Intelligence and Army Counterintelligence Command. The bureau has made "167 counterintelligence and espionage arrests" in the last 21 months, "a 53% increase," Patel said.

The Wall Street Journal, which first reported Tyner's name, reported that he was caught in a sting in which he unknowingly spoke with British officials. A US official told the AP that no information reached Russian hands. The Kremlin denied any link: "This arrest does not concern us in any way," spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

Tyner enlisted in 2008 and deployed to Afghanistan in 2013, Qatar in 2016 and Iraq in 2019, and holds a Bronze Star Medal and two Meritorious Service Medals, according to his Army record as given to Task & Purpose. British police have said the arrest is unrelated to the Iran-linked plot against nearby RAF Fairford, the base US bombers left in October.

"This case should serve as a stark warning to any service member suspected of violating the oath we all take to protect and defend the Constitution," Brig. Gen. Sean Stinchon, who leads Army Counterintelligence Command, said in the same release, naming "Army prosecutors, the FBI, DOJ, and the UK" as the command's partners.