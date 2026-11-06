Tesla To "Wind Down" Cybertruck Production At Gigafactory Texas

"Tesla will be winding down production of the Cybertruck at Gigafactory Texas around the middle of next year to make room for increased Cybercab production," Elon Musk revealed on X early Friday morning.

Tesla will be winding down production of the Cybertruck at Gigafactory Texas around the middle of next year to make room for increased Cybercab production — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 6, 2026

Musk described the Cybertruck as the "best vehicle Tesla has ever made" and said winding down production would mark the "end of an era."

US Cybertruck sales fell well short of Musk's goal of 250,000 units per year. Kelley Blue Book estimates that Tesla sold 38,965 Cybertrucks in the US in 2024, 20,237 in 2025, and 11,586 in the first nine months of 2026, for a total of 70,788 over that period.

"It doesn't make sense to keep it going when it's not meeting its targets," former Aston Martin CEO Andy Palmer told Reuters. "Every rational auto guy would say the same."

"It will no doubt only be a rounding error on Tesla's balance sheet, but the statistics speak for themselves," Palmer said.

Electric pickups have struggled to gain traction with American buyers. Ford Motor understood, with the now-discontinued F-150 Lightning, and Dodge canceled plans for the Ram 1500 EV. GMC has experienced a sharp decline in Hummer EV sales as the broader EV industry languishes.

However, Musk touted on the third-quarter earnings call that interest in Full Self-Driving software was "very strong."

"Demand is growing rapidly for our vehicles. It's exceeding our production by a significant margin," Musk told investors. "The biggest driver for demand is full self-driving, and today there's really no competitor for FSD in any car that you can buy."

The Cybertruck did, however, stand out to US Special Forces, who described it as the most advanced truck ever built (read that note here).

Musk's focus is now on the nationwide Robotaxi rollout, which will require Tesla to ramp up vehicle production. As for the Cybertruck, one question remains. Could Tesla bring it back in the years ahead as a cheaper second-generation model?

Musk's other focus is SpaceX. He aims to bring rocket launch costs even low enough to make data centers in low Earth orbit viable, beyond the reach of the Democratic Socialist Party's push for ground moratoriums (at least for now). He also aims to take on AT&T, Verizon, and T-Mobile with a new mobile carrier that could launch in the coming year. The target for a broader commercial rollout is 2028. Also, let's not forget Optimus is coming...