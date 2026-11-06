TSMC May Enter The Memory Chip Production Game Amid Global Squeeze

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. is reportedly considering producing advanced memory chips as a severe chip shortage squeezes margins at some of the world's largest device makers and pushes up prices for products ranging from Apple's iPhones to Sony's PlayStation consoles.

The Information reported that TSMC is weighing the move at Nvidia's request. Producing memory chips would give the world's largest contract chipmaker a much larger role in the AI hardware supply chain ecosystem, providing better visibility into industry trends and eventually helping to ease the shortage.

The effort centers on three-dimensional dynamic random-access memory, or 3D DRAM, according to the report.

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*TSMC MULLS EXPANDING INTO ADVANCED MEMORY CHIPS: INFORMATION — zerohedge (@zerohedge) November 6, 2026

TSMC already manufactures Nvidia's AI processors. Producing memory as well could give its AI customers - such as Nvidia - a clearer picture of future chip supplies.

TSMC has not yet committed to production. The Information gave no timetable, investment figure, or output target.

As we've noted, CXMT, China's largest DRAM maker and the world's fourth-largest, also aims to expand production. Debt-funded spending on AI infrastructure helped spark the memory shortage. Following this week's Democratic sweep of Congress, AI companies and investors are questioning whether potential data center moratoriums could slow or even pop the AI bubble.

Latest 64GB RAM prices on Amazon via price-tracker website CamelCamelCamel:

Separately, Taiwan's benchmark Taiex plunged as much as 9% on Friday, entering bear-market territory before paring some losses. The index was on track for its worst week since 2001, prompting Taiwan's Financial Supervisory Commission to restrict short selling. TSMC, the index's largest constituent, helped lead the decline.