The Globalists Just Came Out Of Hiding For A Secretive Summit In China

Authored by Brandon Smith via Alt-Market.us

Over the past several months I’ve been covering some of strange changes in behavior of globalist institutions. Specifically, just before the 2024 elections in the US, the elites seemed to go “radio silent” when compared to their bravado in the pandemic era. For a brief moment in time the mask came off completely, and then they tried to put it back on.

Sadly, most people tend to have short memories, but through the majority of Joe Biden’s disastrous presidency the Davos crowd was absolutely frenetic with activity. The World Economic Forum and all orbiting think tanks were crowing about covid and how “this was the moment” that they were going to dramatically deconstruct capitalism and western norms. (Start video at 6:00)

Klaus Schwab, head of the WEF at the time, called for a “Great Reset” and a 4th Industrial Revolution based on the notion that “you will own nothing, and be happy about it…” The pandemic was their “Red October” moment.

Lynn Forester de Rothschild openly announced the creation of the “Council for Inclusive Capitalism” in conjunction with the Pope and the Vatican; an organization devoted to woke socialist control of every facet of the corporate and economic world.

The establishment media was operating full force in support of the globalist regime, spreading non-stop propaganda in favor of perpetual lockdowns, perpetual vaccines, vax passports, a new society revolving entirely around medical tyranny and constant fear over a virus with a tiny median Infection Fatality rate of 0.23%. In other words, billions of people were supposed to give up their freedoms and bow to the technocrats to save the world from a virus that 99.8% of the population would easily survive.

I still don’t think many people realize how close we came to going off the edge of the cliff. We were a breath away from total Orwellian tyranny or outright civil war.

Then, suddenly, the noise was gone. It was like someone flipped a switch, or sent out a company memo. The fear mongering stopped almost overnight. The media gave up on multiple false narratives and moved on to other news stories. Some even admitted that the virus was not as big a threat as they had originally reported.

According to US state data (not CDC data) around 25% of the population was still unvaccinated. Around 50% of Americans refused to get a booster shot. Half of all American states (red states) blocked the mandates. Maybe this was the trigger that forced the globalists to retreat from their agenda. Maybe they calculated 25% of an armed population fighting back and they didn’t like their odds. It’s hard to say.

What I do know is, the WEF disappeared into the hedges. The think tanks you never heard of until the pandemic? They returned to obscurity. The Council For Inclusive Capitalism? They essentially dissolved. The New World Order had been beaten back…for a little while.

Of course, it was only a matter of time before they popped up again. Sure, there have been Davos meetings and the WEF still exists, but most elitist meetings have been limited to smaller climate change conferences. Nothing substantial in which global planning is discussed, until recently…

It is perhaps not coincidental that the globalists just held a discreet summit at the end of October, right before the US midterms, and in China of all places.

The 2026 Global Governance Forum is a Chinese funded event with extremely limited press coverage; the first such forum China has ever hosted. It received minor lip service from Reuters and a couple other outlets, but press on the scene was mostly restricted to CCP approved media, and they only covered the opening and closing ceremonies.

Details of the 22 round table discussions held at the forum are limited or non-existent, and the list of 180 overseas guests is largely confidential. Klaus Schwab was there, along with a few other publicly announced notables including:

Gerhard Schröder (former Chancellor of Germany)

Klaus Schwab (founder of the World Economic Forum)

Thomas L. Friedman (New York Times columnist)

Guy Ryder (UN Under-Secretary-General for Policy)

John L. Thornton (co-chair, Board of Trustees, Asia Society)

David Shambaugh (political scientist)

Helga Zepp-LaRouche (founder, Schiller Institute)

Erik Solheim (former UN Under-Secretary-General and Executive Director of UNEP)

Andrea Renda (director of research, Centre for European Policy Studies)

Topics reportedly focused on globalist operations in Asia, with the Chinese-Globalist relationship being strengthened. There were also mentions of AI development, the “governance” of outer space, UN reform and streamlining, as well as an announcement of a “Global Governance Research Center.”

Motivations include the Trump Administration’s tariffs, which have been rather useful in disrupting globalist efforts to homogenize national economies. Their solution is obviously to shift away from the US to a new consumer engine, but such an engine simply doesn’t exist.

The US is 30% of all global consumer markets; without it, no manufacturing economy will be able to survive for long; but maybe that’s the goal? To cut off the rest of the world from its primary consumer foundation and break down national economies even further.

The conference seems to support the theory that the elites are attempting to build a coalition between Europe and China in an effort to mitigate conservative movements in the US. European officials and even Canadian leaders have been boasting about their plans to rely more on China as a global economic partner.

This is a foolish notion given that China is a manufacturing economy, not a consumer economy. They might have a billion people, but the average yearly wage in China outside of government jobs is only $10,000 USD per year with no expendable income. The average annual wage for government jobs is around $16,000 USD.

I suspect this rhetoric is fodder for the uninformed liberal peasantry; a way to get them hyped up about breaking from the US economy and “punishing the capitalists” without considering the true consequences (we’re seeing those consequences hitting Canadians right now).

The forum closed with its “Global Governance: Xiongan Vision” document. The document describes the world as entering a “new period of turbulence” and argued that “multilateralism” (global government) is the only viable way to address the governance deficit (whatever that means). They urged safeguarding and improving the UN’s central role in this effort.

The message also advocated for greater Global South participation in rule-making, agenda-setting, and decision-making. And, it promoted the the UN’s 2030 Agenda with preparations for a post-2030 world. Whatever was discussed behind closed doors, we may never know.

Some people might be surprised that China is hosting such a forum – The predominant narrative in conspiracy circles is that China is “anti-globalist.” As I’ve said for many years, this is a false paradigm. From 2016 onward, China has been deeply attached to globalist systems, including the IMF’s global currency basket (the SDR). They have been calling for the globalists to introduce a new world currency, controlled by the IMF, for well over a decade.

China IS the New World Order; or at least, it’s a prototype for the NWO. The country is an ongoing beta-test for some of the most horrifying authoritarian systems ever devised. Globalists love communists, because they are communists.

A significant part of the globalist agenda is exploiting the concept of “reparations” for developing nations. They argue that wealthy nations have somehow benefited unfairly or stolen from third world nations. That is to say, they are trying to blame the failures and incompetence of the third world on the west as if we are the cause.

Take one guess who gets to be in charge of the wealth redistribution…

The elites also claim that the success of the west is hurting the climate, which is harming developing nations through dangerous weather. There is zero evidence to support this, but it doesn’t matter. They don’t actually care about saving third worlders, this is about centralized control of global production and the idea of reparations is a great way to get third worlders onboard.

The purpose of globalism is to undermine western civilization while homogenizing national economies into one system. This process requires a broad collective of leftist governments, corporations and NGOs working in tandem, and that is what is being engineered right now with events like the Chinese Global Governance Forum.

Then comes the homogenization of the west and the “Global South” using mass immigration and multiculturalism, until all vestiges of western culture are erased.

The job of these institutions leading up to 2030 will be to set the stage for the eradication of conservative and patriot movements. Or, to isolate us as the great villains of the story while the globalists swoop in to “save the day.” Their victory requires that conservatives remain disorganized and fractured, so that we are always on the defensive rather than the offensive. They need us inactive, so that they can piece together their one-world system without interference.

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