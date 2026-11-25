One Of America's Most Famous Whiskey Distilleries Is Staying Dark Indefinitely

Jim Beam won't restart distilling at its flagship James B. Beam distillery in Clermont, Kentucky next year, and the Suntory-owned bourbon brand won't say when the stills there will run again.

When the company announced the shutdown last December, it was billed as a one-year pause covering 2026, with distilling at the historic campus set to resume in 2027. Now a company spokesperson has declined to give Food Dive any new timeline, saying only that Jim Beam will "reassess production needs as our forecasts evolve."

Jim Beam production has moved to the Booker Noe Distillery in Boston, Kentucky, the brand's largest, capable of 45 million original proof gallons a year. The Clermont site stays open for tastings, warehousing and bottling, and its smaller Fred B. Noe craft distillery keeps making Knob Creek, Little Book and Booker's. No layoffs have been tied to the pause, and the company says it will use the downtime for infrastructure upgrades.

The pause drags on as US whiskey inventories sit at roughly three times estimated annual demand, beverage alcohol data firm IWSR told Food Dive, with the oversupply "concentrated in the mainstream and entry-level segments, rather than at higher price points." Value-tier whiskey volumes fell 7% in 2025.

"In December 2025, Jim Beam announced a one-year closure of its flagship distillery in Clermont, Kentucky, but announced last week that the facility will remain closed indefinitely as the company assesses production needs." (Noam Galai/Getty Images for NYCWFF and Bryan Woolston/Getty Images)

In its October report, IWSR managing director and president Marten Lodewijks said "the three highest-profile traditional sub-categories - Scotch, US and Japanese - all lost volume in 2025," and that "in most cases that growth is concentrating at the premium end, while the mainstream and value tiers absorb the pain."

"Mature markets are seeing their lowest volumes in decades as prices move further out of reach for average consumers," he added.

Much of that glut sits in Kentucky, where a record 16.1 million barrels of bourbon were aging as of Jan. 1, 2025, out of 17.1 million barrels of spirits in all, according to the Kentucky Distillers' Association. By the time Jim Beam announced its pause, statewide production was down more than 28% through August, its lowest level since 2018, and US whiskey sales to Canada had fallen more than 60% amid a boycott tied to the trade war.

Jim Beam isn't the only one turning off the stills. In April, MGP Ingredients said it would idle distilling at its Limestone Branch Distillery in Lebanon, Kentucky and Lux Row Distillers in Bardstown from May 1, affecting 33 employees, until inventory levels support more production. "The American whiskey market continues to be structurally oversupplied, with excess capacity and elevated inventory," CEO Julie Francis said in the company's announcement.

In the meantime, tourists on the Kentucky Bourbon Trail can still stop in Clermont for a tasting, at the home of Jim Beam, where no Jim Beam bourbon is being distilled.