Dave Chappelle Sparks Firestorm With Charlie Kirk Line At Madison Square Garden

Comedian Dave Chappelle told a Madison Square Garden crowd this weekend that he has felt better "ever since that guy Charlie Kirk got murdered," a remark that has drawn fast condemnation from conservatives.

“Ever since that guy Charlie Kirk got murdered, and I shouldn’t say this publicly but…. I feel better.”



- Dave Chappelle pic.twitter.com/rDgE2L3KCi — FreeThinkerFitness (@FreeThinkerFit) November 8, 2026

In a 29-second clip of the moment, Chappelle says it is "scary being a public speaker," then: "ever since that guy Charlie Kirk got murdered, and I shouldn't say this publicly, but I feel better. I know I shouldn't say that, but it's just a feeling." The audience can be heard laughing.

Chappelle was in the middle of back-to-back shows at the arena on his "Karmageddon" tour, Breitbart reported.

Reaction on the right was immediate. "This isn't even comedy. It's just sick," noted journalist Benny Johnson. Katie Miller, the wife of Stephen Miller, tagged Live Nation and asked whether it agreed with the remark. Turning Point USA's Andrew Kolvet answered by posting John 15:18-25: "If the world hates you, keep in mind that it hated me first."

Kirk was shot and killed on Sept. 10, 2025, at Utah Valley University. Tyler Robinson, 23, has been charged with his murder.