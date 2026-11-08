Pardoned Jan. 6 Defendant Charged With Threatening Federal Judges

Authored by Zachary Stieber via Epoch Times,

A man who served time in prison for a crime related to the 2021 breach of the U.S. Capitol is facing a new charge after allegedly threatening to kill federal judges involved in cases related to the breach.

Cleveland Grover Meredith Jr. was charged with threatening to injure federal judges in Washington, according to court documents first reported by Court Watch after being unsealed on Nov. 2.

In an affidavit supporting the charge, an FBI agent said Meredith wrote in an April 23 post on Facebook that "ALL J6 Federal JUDGES will be EXECUTED!"

The Facebook user went by the name Cleve Meredith and was identified as Meredith using data from Google and Meta, among other companies.

Meredith was ordered detained until a hearing on Nov. 5.

A public defender appointed to represent Meredith did not return a request for comment by the time of publication.

Meredith previously pleaded guilty to the same charge he is now facing.

According to Meredith's statement of offense, filed as part of his plea agreement, he drove to Washington to attend rallies but arrived on the evening of Jan. 6, 2021, after the Capitol riots ended.

The following day, he texted a relative that he intended to shoot then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.). FBI agents found firearms and ammunition in a trailer he had driven to Washington, according to the filing.

The photograph of Meredith from that case showed the same person depicted in the Facebook profile of the person who threatened the judges, according to the FBI agent.

Meredith was sentenced to 28 months in prison in late 2021.

President Donald Trump pardoned him and others convicted of offenses related to Jan. 6, 2021, in early 2025.

Trump said pardoning the convicts "ends a grave national injustice that has been perpetrated upon the American people over the last four years and begins a process of national reconciliation."

At least 40 people who were pardoned were rearrested, charged, or sentenced for other crimes since Jan. 6, 2021, according to a report from Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington last updated in June.

The FBI agent said in the new affidavit that another agent reported interviewing Meredith in 2024 and 2025 in part because of prior Facebook posts from Meredith that appeared threatening. None of those posts were detailed in the affidavit.