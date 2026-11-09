Dem Civil War? Letitia James Lashes Out At Far-Left In 'Big Tent' Party "Dunk On Power"

Democrats had their chance to quell the Democratic Socialists or reformist socialists before the midterm election, but instead invited them into their "big tent" party; that mistake may spark a civil war in the party, as the first shots were fired on Saturday.

New York Attorney General Letitia James warned yesterday afternoon that any challenge to incoming presumptive House Speaker Hakeem Jeffries would be a very big mistake.

The New York Post cited James as saying, "For those who live in his district and are so drunk of power to think that they're going to run against this man, you've got to get past this neighborhood and Tish James."

"We are going hard. We are going hard for our speaker," James told the audience while speaking at a Brooklyn Democratic leadership event.

James did not name the DSA. But the group of crazed reformist socialists that want to burn the capitalist system to the ground have criticized Jeffries and incoming Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer as too centrist.

Democrats who pushed aside their affordability agenda and instead declared war on President Trump right after the midterms will have to contend with an unhinged far-left class of revolutionaries inside their party.

What's next for the party of radicals?

Well, read the note titled Next Chapter Of Chaos Is Coming": Look To France As America's Left Already Telegraphs Their Plan.