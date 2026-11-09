Kamala Harris Finishes 16th With Under 1% In Progressive 2028 Straw Poll

Authored by AG News Staff via American Greatness,

Former Vice President Kamala Harris drew just 0.6 percent in a 2028 presidential straw poll at a gathering of progressive activists, finishing 16th, the New York Post reported.

The informal vote was held this weekend at Crooked Con, a left-wing convention organized by Crooked Media, a company founded by Obama administration alumni. About 1,000 votes were cast, and the poll was not a scientific survey.

Georgia Sen. Jon Ossoff, fresh off his reelection win over Republican Rep. Mike Collins, led the field with 38 percent. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York was second at 17 percent, followed by former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg at 14 percent.

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear and Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro each received 4 percent. Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly and Maryland Gov. Wes Moore drew 3 percent, and California Gov. Gavin Newsom took 2.3 percent. Harris tied with Michigan Sen. Elissa Slotkin.

The result is a stunning fall for Harris, the party's 2024 nominee, who led by double digits in nearly every 2028 Democratic primary poll before the midterms. She still leads the RealClearPolitics average at 21.8 percent, ahead of Newsom at 13.5 percent, with Ossoff in fifth at 10.8 percent.

[ZH: Polymarket shows her at the bottom of the pile, with Newsom losing significant ground as Ossoff takes off...]

Ossoff himself has tried to tamp down talk of a White House run. Asked in a debate last month whether he would serve a full six-year Senate term, he said, "Yes, I will." He has also said, "I have zero interest in running for president. I'm running for Senate."

Ossoff's appeal to activists is notable given his record. He has opposed Medicare for All, the Green New Deal, calls to abolish ICE and efforts to expand the Supreme Court.