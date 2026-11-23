Trump Admin Mulls Softening Denuclearization Demand To Secure Meeting With Kim Jong Un

Via The Libertarian Institute

The Trump administration is considering dropping its demand that North Korea give up its nuclear weapons from a potential agreement in an effort to secure a meeting with Supreme Leader Kim Jong Un and limit Pyongyang’s weapons testing.

According to The Wall Street Journal, US officials have discussed offering an official end to the Korean War to entice Kim to meet with Trump. Some officials have suggested issuing a statement that explicitly stops short of North Korea giving up its nuclear weapons.

In exchange, Washington wants Pyongyang to cap nuclear and missile tests. A Trump administration official told The Wall Street Journal that the White House said the US remained committed to North Korea’s denuclearization.

Additionally, an official told the outlet there have been no attempts to arrange a meeting between Trump and Kim. However, Trump repeated several times in recent months that he is hoping to meet with the North Korean leader.

The offer comes as the White House is frustrated with its inability to get Trump in contact with Kim. The Wall Street Journal explains Washington has attempted to communicate with Pyongyang through multiple channels, only to be rebuffed.

In the final effort, US officials waited outside of the office of North Korea’s permanent mission to the United Nations and "thrust" a letter into the arms of a North Korean diplomat. A North Korean representative to the UN later returned the unopened letter to American diplomats.

While Kim has demanded that Washington soften its position on North Korea’s nuclear weapons program, he has also called for the US to abandon its hostile policy toward Pyongyang.

According to more from the WSJ:

Recognizing North Korea as a nuclear weapons state would be a significant shift in U.S. policy. Even engaging in talks with Kim without pushing for denuclearization would represent a major break with Washington’s longstanding approach and raise fears among allies in South Korea, Japan and Europe, experts said. ...The Pentagon’s flagship policy document, the National Defense Strategy, which was released in January, said North Korea posed a “clear and present danger of nuclear attack on the American Homeland.” In a break from prior versions, it didn’t mention North Korean denuclearization.

Below: North Korea has expanded a uranium enrichment facility at its main nuclear complex...

Construction began in mid-September on another addition to the uranium enrichment facility at North Korea’s main nuclear complex, according to the International Atomic Energy Agency director general. https://t.co/w2pDbLpyBj — Stars and Stripes (@starsandstripes) November 20, 2026

Before Trump’s trip to Asia last week, he floated the potential for meeting with Kim. A US official said the conditions presented by Pyongyang for a summit were unacceptable.