Leaked Photo: Susie Wiles Accused Of Banning MAHA Activists From White House

Former White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles is facing new allegations that Make America Healthy Again (MAHA) activists were blacklisted from White House events after speaking out against alleged corruption involving the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

Independent journalist Nick Monroe aired the accusations on X, citing an anonymous source who allegedly provided photographic evidence that activists had been barred from attending White House events. The photograph purports to show a White House document titled "Not Permitted List," identifying three activists allegedly barred from attending: Eden Marie Biele of the MAHA Mom Coalition, Emily Suzanne Bybee Stembridge of Moms Across America, and Alexandra Clark of Turning Point USA.

🚨THE GRIP OF SUSIE WILES. I've been looking into things.



Anonymous source sent this to me: the former White House Chief of Staff (allegedly) BANNED MAHA activists from events for speaking out against corruption in the EPA.



Photo proof attached. pic.twitter.com/K9gZb7d7nD — Nick Monroe (@lobsterlooker) November 8, 2026

Prominent MAHA activist Courtney Swan appeared to corroborate part of the account, confirming that invitations had been abruptly withdrawn.

"It's true. We were invited, then our invite was retracted," Swan tweeted. "Someone sent us a photo of this packet that staff had at the front door. If you went through this stack of papers you'd find my name alongside other food activists that spoke out against Bayer's pesticide liability shield."

It's true. We were invited, then our invite was retracted. Someone sent us a photo of this packet that staff had at the front door. If you went through this stack of papers you'd find my name alongside other food activists that spoke out against Bayer's pesticide liability shield https://t.co/Nuia04jxw9 — Courtney Swan (@realfoodology) November 8, 2026

Healthy food activist Vani Hari, better known as "The Food Babe," also weighed in, claiming her name appeared elsewhere in the stack of documents.

This is 💯 true. If you go further down the stack you will see me and other food activist badasses 💥💥💥💥💥 https://t.co/SPRfQ5RH4M — Vani Hari (@thefoodbabe) November 8, 2026

The photograph does not independently establish who created the list, whether the restrictions were enforced, or whether Susie Wiles ordered them.

The accusations come amid a widening controversy over Wiles' handling of President Donald Trump's MAHA agenda.

Last week, former White House adviser Calley Means unleashed a series of allegations during an appearance on Joe Rogan's podcast, accusing senior administration officials of undermining the movement while protecting powerful corporate interests.

"Susie Wiles is the most powerful chief of staff in modern American history," Means told Rogan, alleging that she exercised extraordinary control over White House policy decisions.

Means accused Wiles and her allies of interfering with efforts to challenge Bayer over glyphosate, the controversial herbicide used in Roundup, and claimed that Trump's then-chief of staff blocked an initiative examining sugar consumption among American children because of concerns about losing industry financial support.

"I need the sugar industry money. I need the money for the midterms," Means claimed Wiles told him.

Perhaps most damning of all, Means claimed Trump had no idea about some of the major decisions being made by senior officials in his own White House.

"There is a very concentrated group of people in the Trump administration that are antagonistic to what people voted for and are frankly, I think it's very clear, doing things for other reasons, particularly in many cases to enrich their families," he said.