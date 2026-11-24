Nor socialism, nor progressivism, nor anything else that depends on coercion or aggression. At least not in the long term, and often not in the short term, as well.

Tom Woods recently shared this story:

Last year, Rep. Sean Casten (D-IL) boasted that he had secured from the federal government “$750,000 in Community Project Funding for Prairie Food Co-Op, DuPage County’s first community-owned grocery store.” The state of Illinois contributed an additional $807,000 to the project.



You and I understand that a real grocery store doesn’t need coercive “funding” in the first place, so I’ll bet you know how this turns out.



“During my last visit,” Rep. Casten said, “we discussed how locally-sourced groceries create economic and environmental benefits for constituents.”



That was last year. Here’s this year. Headline: “Prairie Food Co-Op Store Closing in Lombard.”



I [Tom] don’t particularly care that Spencer Pratt is intemperate in his comments about Rep. Sean Casten:



This stupid communist wasted nearly a million dollars of your tax money on a commie food co-op that (big surprise) failed immediately. It turns out, running a business requires talent and risk, and no amount of welfare can sustain commie fantasies. SOCIALISM DOESN’T WORK.

Our thanks to Tom and to Spencer for that.

This is hardly a new sort of problem.

We can, of course, talk about the disastrous first year or so at Plymouth Plantation, the Puritan settlement that later grew to become Massachusetts. “To each according to his needs, from each according to his abilities” sound really good, especially at Thanksgiving time.

When all the schoolkids are coloring pictures of Pilgrims (English Puritan colonists) and Wampanoag (AmerInd) locals sharing turkey with all the trimmings. And the government-run, tax-funded school teachers are saying that the Pilgrims were thanking the “Native Americans” for their hospitality (and often also teaching that Thanksgiving is to be a day of mourning. Why? Because the Pilgrims, like those at Jamestown, Roanoke, Vera Cruz, San Salvador, etc. were all a bunch of evil murdering monsters who enslaved, infected, and “civilized” all the AmerInd. (We see the number being inflated: some now claim 100 million or more, just as we see the number of kidnapped Africans brought to what became the Thirteen States ever larger.)

We can also point to the various utopian religious cultic communes that tended to spring up in both the 19th and 20th Centuries (and no doubt today) with their “godly” communism of share and share alike. Or remember Ayn Rand’s Atlas Shrugged tale of that automobile manufacturer. (“Well, the union just wasn’t strong enough to force the owners and managers to do the right thing.”)

But let us share a far more recent story that we here at TPOL lived though. We shall refrain from naming names, to protect both the guilty and the innocent.

About 20 years ago, a certain AmerInd nation in the Great Plains was given a grant by a very wealthy AmerInd tribe (urban, big-bucks gambling revenues) to build a “tribally-owned” store near the major population center of the nation’s (tribe’s) reservation. (Even though there were already two pretty good supermarkets already in that nearby town.) Apparently, the grant came with strings (no surprise: after all even tribal nations have governments; TANSTAAFL). The tribal council got a really prestigious architectural firm to design this grand (or grandiose) edifice and much money was spent to design, do all the site infrastructure, build and furnish the place.

After all, the two existing, private-enterprise supermarkets were owned and operated by a bunch of greedy capitalists who exploiting the poor members of the tribe.

The store was everything that a modern American supermarket should be. Provided it is in a wealthy suburb of a big urban area with lots of yuppies and VERY well-paid Gen-X’ers. Say, Minneapolis-Saint Paul. Or Metro Denver.

The Council, all experts in supermarkets, of course, then hire the best (enrolled, blood-quantum qualified) people to operate the store. Their manager was particularly qualified, as we recall, liberal and generous to a fault (with other people’s money, at least) and with a career of running convenience stores well.

Of course, anyone in the food service industry (who is truthful, at least) will tell you that the management of a supermarket is much, much different than how you run convenience stores, or even a chain of them. To the outsider, a food store is a food store, right? Definitely not.

Their tribally-owned (publicly owned) supermarket ran a deficit. A big one. Fortunately, the tribal council could divert the modest profits from the tribally-owned (and -operated) casino to make up the deficit. Even though it grew month after month, and for several years. Why? Lack of experienced management, poor purchasing, pricing, advertising, and contract operations, the cost of maintaining a very spiffy, deluxe even, store and everything else. In which the shelves got emptier and emptier, as time went on. And not just because the shoplifting and employee sticky fingers problem was… shall we say… tolerated in the name of “compassion.”

This grand effort, like the recent one in Illinois, was supported by the whole array of fedgov and tribal government bureaucrats, progressives, and activists of the “Lo, the poor ind… whoops, native American” type. And instead of funding truly needed on their homeland, casino “profits” subsidized the supermarket.

Someone (we don’t know who, but someone in the tribe should at least put up a plaque to honor him or her) had an attack of common sense! And somehow was able to convince enough of the tribal council. To do what? Why, to request proposals from those greedy supermarket owners to operate the lovely supermarket for the tribe. And then accept the best (i.e., profitable) proposal.

Which turned out to be the owners/managers of one of those old supermarkets. Who closed their old store and moved to run the tribal one. So, still just two supermarkets. And still run by those greedy merchants!

Net result? Pain, lots of moola, agony, and no change.

SOCIALISM DOESN’T WORK.