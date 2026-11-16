King Salman Fires Commander Of Anti-Houthi Coalition Amid Disastrous Setbacks

Amid widespread reports in recent days of the Houthis rapidly regaining ground along Yemen's southern coast, Saudi Arabia has fired the top general in charge of its coalition in Yemen.

On Monday King Salman issued a decree dismissing Lieutenant General Fahd bin Hamad al-Salman from the coalition post, and in his place assigned General Fayyad al-Ruwaili to the command.

"King Salman, who is also Supreme Commander of all Military Forces, issued the order in line with the recommendation of Minister of Defense Prince Khalid bin Salman," reports Saudi media.

Instead, the dismissed commaner has now been appointed as advisor for military affairs to the Minister of Defense, the official Saudi Press Agency said.

The big reshuffle comes after Saudi-backed government forces fell back to defend Aden, the Saudi-backed government's capital. There's currently a logistics and supply crisis, while city resident's are in panic, fearing more potential imminent Houthi gains.

"Food supplies are available, and so is fuel. However, people are worried about the retreat of government forces and the possibility of fighting drawing closer to Aden," a Yemeni official described to Reuters by phone.

And regional analyst Mohammed Al-Qadh has warned, "There is a serious threat to Aden because they are getting closer and closer. It is a major setback. The government was aiming to recapture Sanaa, but now they are defending Aden."

Reuters has also cited low morale and serious political fracturing on the pro-government side:

One of the major problems facing government ‌forces is their fragmented state, he said, adding that the Houthis were benefiting from “an accumulation of ​years of disagreements and infighting” on the government side. ...The Houthis made rapid gains to capture the coast along the Red Sea ⁠and the Bab el-Mandeb Strait that controls access to it, while besieging government forces in Taiz, the country’s third-biggest city, in mountains above ‌the approach to Aden.

Western allies of Riyadh have long pointed to consistent Iranian support given to the Houthis, but it has also become very clear the group is legitimately popular in Yemen and across the region.

They have been launching drone and missile attacks against Saudi territory on an almost daily basis - something which seemed unthinkable a decade ago. After the start of the Gaza war, the Houthis also lobbed missiles onto southern Israel.