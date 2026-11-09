New Migrant Caravan Heads North After Democrats Win Midterms

Authored by AG News Staff via American Greatness,

A new caravan of as many as 500 migrants has crossed into Mexico and is heading toward the U.S. border, just days after Democrats won control of the House, the Senate and the Texas governor's office, Breitbart Texas reported.

Between 300 and 500 migrants, most of them from Central America, crossed the Rodolfo Robles International Bridge from Guatemala into Ciudad Hidalgo, Mexico, on Friday, according to reports out of Mexico. The group then began moving north toward the municipality of Suchiate.

Independent journalist Julio Rosas, who shared a report on the crossing from the Mexican newspaper Diario del Sur, linked the timing to the election. "With Dems winning the midterms, migrants will start making their way to the U.S.-Mexico border," he wrote on X.

Oh look, exactly as I predicted after reporting on a different caravan before the midterms. With Dems winning the midterms, migrants will start making their way to the U.S.-Mexico border and wait until Trump's policies go away. Whether that happens after 2028 is up to American voters. — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) November 7, 2026

It is the second caravan in recent weeks. An earlier group left Mexico's southern border in mid-October under the name "Caravana Sin Fronteras" before renaming itself "Fe y Esperanza #2," or "Faith and Hope #2." Rosas reported that members of that caravan said they hoped Democrats would win the midterms. Some were reportedly migrants who had already been deported from the United States.

Illegally reentering the country after deportation is a federal crime, punishable by fines and up to two years in prison for a first offense, or up to 20 years for those with an aggravated felony conviction.

The Department of Homeland Security responded bluntly to the earlier caravan. "There is absolutely ZERO chance this caravan will be allowed into the United States," the department said.