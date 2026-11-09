Trump Unloads On 60 Minutes: AI CEO Jail Threat, Mass Exit Pardons, & Who Throttled Ukraine's Starlink

President Trump says the Justice Department told the head of one of the big AI companies to "get ready to go to jail," then plans to pardon "anybody that got within a thousand miles of the Oval Office" on his way out. In his first sit-down since the midterm wipeout, he also said the countries the U.S. protected will repay "any and all costs" of the Iran war and wouldn't say who throttled Ukraine's Starlink.

Asked by 60 Minutes' Ross Douthat why he isn't worried about the doom scenarios AI builders themselves describe, Trump said the risk "can be managed," and then said by whom. "The DOJ. We had a situation where somebody was reported to us to be doing something bad with AI. We called them very strongly and said, 'Get ready to go to jail. Please give your wife a kiss good night.'"

WOW: President Trump SHOCKINGLY reveals that the leader of "one of the big" AI companies was caught doing "something bad" with artificial intelligence. The Trump administration called him with a BLUNT WARNING: "Get ready to go to jail, please give your wife a kiss good night."… pic.twitter.com/1ebWkGqbru — RedWave Press (@RedWavePress) November 9, 2026

"I can't tell you," Trump said when Douthat asked who it was, adding that the message went on: "Do you like the color orange? ... Go home right now, see your wife and children, give them a kiss good night." Asked whether it was the leader of a major AI company, one of the big ones, Trump answered: "Yeah, okay. One of the big ones." Douthat said the person "totally changed everything" and Trump replied, "Totally. Yes, sir."

🚨 President Trump says his administration warned the leader of "one of the big" AI companies who was reported "to be doing something bad with AI":



"Get ready to go to jail. Please give your wife a kiss good night."



The result: "This person totally changed everything." pic.twitter.com/6QXpAnxzPM — Innovation Council (@innovationcncl) November 9, 2026

"China Has No Guardrails, By The Way"

Trump said he is "an AI bull" because Xi Jinping, who "left here two weeks ago," is "all-in" on what Trump calls "SI," for super intelligence. "If we don't have it, China's going to have it. That would put us at an unbelievable disadvantage," he said, putting China "one year behind us, which is amazing." Asked why he isn't spooked, he said: "So we're racing China, and that makes it worth the risk." Douthat followed up: "Or you just think the risk is not real?" Trump: "I think that the risk is not nearly as real as ... they talk."

“If we don't have it, China's going to have it. That would put us at an unbelievable disadvantage,” President Trump says about the race to develop artificial intelligence.



Trump tells 60 Minutes he doesn't mind AI safety guardrails, but warns: “I don't want to put us in a deep… pic.twitter.com/0UbHLagTyX — 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) November 9, 2026

On guardrails he said he doesn't mind them on AI safety but "I don't want to put us in a deep second position," and offered that "China has no guardrails, by the way." Douthat pointed out that China has the guardrail of a totalitarian state, where "whatever Xi says goes." Trump: "With me, it's pretty strong, but it's not quite that strong." He said "very brilliant people" are watching every one of the companies.

Data centers, he said, are being made to bring their own power. "Every one of those centers that goes up now under me is building their own electric," he said, and "they're giving the excess electric right now, they're giving it into the old grid that we had," which he called "old, broken."

Douthat read back Elon Musk's pitch that AI ends in a "universal high income" where nobody has to work, and asked whether that sounds like a good future to a man who likes to work. "No," Trump said, reading Musk's point as being about data centers that communities like West Virginia "love," and about not losing "a cash cow" to places like Finland.

"Anybody That Got Within A Thousand Miles Of The Oval Office"

Towards the end of the interview, Douthat asked whether Trump expects to issue a lot of pardons when he leaves office. "Yes, I do," Trump said. Does he expect to pardon himself? "I don't," he said. Does he have the power to? "I do."

"I intend to issue tremendous numbers of pardons. In fact, I say oftentimes, anybody that got within a thousand miles of the Oval Office, because I don't want people spending the rest of their lives..." he said, describing what he went through "defending myself by radical left lunatics." As we noted before the election, he had already floated preemptive pardons if Democrats took Congress.

Trump: I intend to issue tremendous numbers of pardons. Anybody who got within a thousand miles of the Oval Office. pic.twitter.com/a2sIGlpOEh — The Gulag (@WelcomeTheGulag) November 9, 2026

Can Trump pardon himself? "I do have the power," he says.



He plans pardons for "anybody that got within a thousand miles of the Oval Office." pic.twitter.com/rkxC5NVCQw — Catch Up (@CatchUpFeed) November 9, 2026

Douthat joked that he and the 60 Minutes crew were pretty close to the Oval Office and asked whether Trump would pardon him. "I think I might have to after this interview," Trump said. He defended his pardons of the January 6 defendants: "I don't think any group's been treated more unfairly than them," he said, and "to this day, when they see me, they cry." Pressed on those who attacked police officers, he said, "There were some that got rough, but, you know, they were rough to them, too."

"I Can't Tell You Who Turned It Down"

Douthat asked who is in charge of Starlink, the satellite system Elon Musk owns, after a recent slowdown that made it harder for Ukrainians to use it: Trump or Musk? "It wasn't me, I don't know," Trump said, and added that "I have a lot of power over everything."

Did Musk turn it down? "I don't think he literally turned a dial. I can't tell you who turned it down. I can tell you ultimately he turned it back up, and so they have it." Pressed on why he can't say who did it, Trump said "it hasn't been proven to me that it was turned down," and that "there's a lot of lies going on with that war, but I know this: that when I heard about it, it went back up."

On the war itself, Trump said a "very important" meeting would run from Saturday "to Sunday and to Monday into Tuesday," and that "I believe that that war is going to end, and it's going to end soon. And the only reason it's going to end is because of me." He blamed the "tremendous hatred between President Putin and President Zelenskyy," and said that at their first meeting "there was great disrespect shown to Russia." Asked whom he trusts more, he said, "I'd rather not say, but I get along with both."

Douthat said Trump had lifted diesel sanctions on Russia. "I didn't lift diesel sanctions," Trump answered. "I made it possible for Russia to give, not us, but to the world ... thousands and thousands of barrels of ... diesel oil, which it needed." Pushed on Europe now supplying Ukraine's weapons, he said Europe is buying them from the U.S. "at full price," against the "$350 billion worth of cash and weapons" Biden gave, and said he gave Ukraine "nothing."

"Pay Us Back Any And All Costs"

On Iran, Douthat asked how a deal gets the Strait of Hormuz open and the U.S. military out. Trump said the Strait is already open, with tankers "babysat by a large US military presence," and the military can simply stay. "End of this whole thing, those countries that we've protected are going to pay us back any and all costs that we've had for the war. We're going to get all that money back, and I've told them, and they're going to do it 100%, because without us, they wouldn't exist."

He also took a victory lap on Venezuela. Reading from a note he had written that morning, Trump said 18 Americans had died in seven or eight months across Iran and Venezuela, compared with thousands in Afghanistan, Iraq, Vietnam and Korea. "Venezuela, where by the way, we've taken out 50 times what the war has cost already. To the victor belong the spoils!" he said. Earlier he had called it "a territory, you could call it whatever you want" and said "we won that war in less than one hour."

Asked whether he agrees with JD Vance that the Iran war cost Republicans the election, as we reported last week, Trump said "I don't disagree with it," and that he told Vance to "write what you feel." Would he do it again? "My answer is an emphatic yes, because you can't let Iran have a nuclear weapon." He said Iran wanted a deal just before the election, "and that gives them a little bit of a hope certificate now."

He said he isn't looking to escalate, because Iran's material is "buried under thousands of tons of rock" and watched through Space Force lenses. "If we needed to do Pickaxe, which we don't at this moment, we would have that done in one hour." Asked whether he expects to fire anyone after the midterms, Trump said, "Yeah, I do. Little bit, little bit," with "maybe a few changes" he wouldn't name. He said he has confidence in Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth.

"I Don't Know, But That's True"

Douthat put it to Trump that his family's crypto company, World Liberty Financial, is partly owned by investors connected to the United Arab Emirates' government, and asked if Trump is a co-owner. "That's correct, right," Trump said. Told that foreign investors who want things from his government may think they are buying influence, Trump said: "I don't know, but that's true. Look, every president has a problem."

60 Minutes asks President Trump about his family’s crypto company, World Liberty Financial. https://t.co/tN4vYUVl83 pic.twitter.com/P6CWavFMCq — 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) November 9, 2026

He said "I know nothing about it" and asked "how do you divest from cash?" His own money, he said, is with Wall Street's biggest firms, and trades in stocks like Nvidia are "all computer-generated": "I have no idea what the hell they're buying." On his sons' business he said, "It's hard to say to them, 'Don't do anything anymore for four years because I'm president.'"

"A Great Dislike, Incredibly, For Israel"

Asked for his own read on the midterms, Trump said he "was not on the ballot" and gave the primary reasons: voters "didn't like the war," gas prices that went from a low of "$1.85" to "$3.50, $4," and "a great dislike, incredibly, for Israel. There seems to be a dislike for Israel."

He also put a price tag on the loss. "We lost yesterday because of the election - $3 trillion, the market lost almost 2,000 points because of the Democrats," Trump said, after the market had picked up "$25 trillion" before the vote. The world looked at "what happened in France" and "Italy" and said "this is the same ideology," he said. The numbers are "historically good," he said, and the problem was "bad messaging."

"I'm Going To Find Out About It Right After This Interview"

Douthat asked about the UFO footage the administration has released and whether anything he has been told suggests more. Trump said Air Force pilots told him in the Oval Office that "they're flying an F-22 ... and something goes by them at three times their speed, and it's round. It's not aerodynamic, it's round." Then: "Well, maybe it was a comet. So that's the mystery."

President Trump says he’s “not too much of a believer” in UFOs, but he has spoken with military pilots who say “there's something going on out there.” https://t.co/rPo9LqBtFa pic.twitter.com/09vOH0nuGU — 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) November 9, 2026

Asked about whistleblowers who say there is a secret program that even presidents don't know about, Trump said, "I haven't heard that, but if there is, I'm going to find out about it right after this interview." He added: "I would like to find out whether or not it's true. I will tell you, you have a lot of very solid people that believe it's true."

"I Do Hate Some Of My Enemies, And I Always Will"

Trump said, asked about mortality, that he is "a religious person, so in theory I go to heaven" and "I hope so. I don't want to go to hell." Douthat then recalled Trump's remark at Charlie Kirk's memorial service that "I hate my opponents and I don't want the best for them," and asked whether Trump could forgive James Comey and Nancy Pelosi to enter paradise. "The answer is no," Trump said. "I probably cannot do that, no, because I do hate some of my enemies, and I always will."

“I do hate some of my enemies, and I always will,” says President Trump. https://t.co/hcYuiYy6Gc pic.twitter.com/D5LwPZCiQl — 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) November 9, 2026

What does President Trump think will happen to him after he dies?



“I'm a religious person, so in theory I go to heaven…I don't want to go to hell,” he answers. https://t.co/EvX8pM7G9g pic.twitter.com/AMdFaexjET — 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) November 9, 2026

Asked for the one line his presidency will be remembered by, Trump said, "That I made America great again."

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