Watch: Bizarre Tentacled UFO Filmed Floating Near Major U.S. Military Base; Witnesses Speak

A bizarre, jellyfish-shaped object with dangling tentacles has been captured on video hovering in the skies near a major U.S. military installation, leaving witnesses baffled by what they saw, the Daily Mail reports.

The mysterious sighting occurred June 15 in Anchorage, Alaska, in the direction of Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, home to America's formidable F-22 Raptor fighter jets.

Sara Jane Osborn was photographing a rainbow with her husband, Pete, when she noticed an unusual black-and-silver object floating above the distant treetops. At first, Osborn thought it was an insect. "I was annoyed, because I was like, is that a mosquito?" she recalled in an interview with the Daily Mail.

However, the object appeared much farther away, sporting several tentacle-like appendages that seemed to move independently as it rotated through the sky.

The couple watched the strange spectacle for approximately three minutes before it abruptly vanished. "It disappeared almost as quickly as it came," Osborn said - dismissing suggestions that the object was an ordinary kite. "It was very clearly not a kite in its movements," she insisted.

The couple even looked around the area afterward, hoping to figure out what they'd just seen, but found nothing.

Osborn admitted it could have been a drone, though she still couldn't explain its bizarre shape or the strange way it moved through the sky.

Nobody knows exactly what the object was, how big it was, or how close it actually came to the military base. And despite all the UFO speculation, there's no evidence it had anything to do with aliens.

Jellyfish UFOs Are Not New

More than four months before he and journalist George Knapp released their Iraq footage, Jeremy Corbell was describing a jellyfish-shaped object on Joe Rogan's podcast. On the Aug. 31, 2023 episode, Corbell said a "very credible witness" at "a totally restricted facility" had told him its weapons couldn't lock onto something that came through. "If you have like an aerostat or something and it's got this thermal camera and you can lock on and shoot out a tire of an Al-Qaeda truck at 23 miles, they couldn't lock," Corbell told Rogan. "The thing was actively jamming their weapon system."

He then turned to Pantex, the nuclear weapons plant outside Amarillo, Texas, where he said there had been "numerous events" of intrusions. In one, he said, "there was an object that came right between the nuclear missile holding facilities." "It looks more like a jellyfish than it did like a saucer," Corbell said, before it shot off at a 45-degree angle.

In January 2024, Corbell and Knapp, who host the Weaponized podcast together, released what they called the raw footage: about 30 seconds of thermal video, shot from an aerostat, of a dark, tentacled object drifting over a US joint operations base in Iraq. Corbell said the object "displayed transmedium capability" and had been "officially designated by the United States intelligence agencies as a UAP." According to the pair, it dropped into a body of water, stayed under for about 17 minutes, then came back out and shot off at high speed. On their show, they said the Pantex object had been filmed on night vision and thermal, and described it as a dome about 8 to 10 feet wide with tentacle-like appendages hanging down.

Today we release the RAW footage of a military filmed UAP incursion within a United States joint operations base. This UAP of unknown origin displayed transmedium capability - and has been officially designated by the United States intelligence agencies as a UAP (Unidentified... pic.twitter.com/gomB8N2eI2 — Jeremy Kenyon Lockyer Corbell (@JeremyCorbell) January 9, 2024

Asked about the video, Pentagon spokeswoman Sue Gough told NewsNation the Department of Defense does not "comment on the authenticity of alleged DOD material that may have been leaked."

Michael Cincoski, a former Marine who worked as an intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance tactical controller at the base, told the outlet that troops there called the object the "spaghetti monster," not the jellyfish, and that it was spotted at the end of 2017. He said the full video shows it getting smaller until it drifts out of view, not plunging into the water or shooting into the sky. It became, he said, "the ghost story of the base."

In June, CNN reported that the pilot of a US F-15 shot down over Iran in April had told intelligence officials he saw Iranian drones flying in a jellyfish formation before he ejected: "Multiple drones interconnected and moving as one with smaller drones below the bigger drones like legs. Real alien sh*t," as one source relayed his account, as we reported. Intelligence officials disagreed over whether the pilot, who was concussed, could recount clearly what he saw.

The Pentagon's fourth batch of UAP records, released July 10, included 2020 infrared footage from the Atlantic Ocean of a dark object about 12 to 15 feet tall that drew immediate comparisons to the Iraq jellyfish, as we reported. The weapons systems officer who filed the debrief described it as "a darker, maroonish color" and wrote that "Structurally, it appeared as a large, somewhat deformed balloon."

The same release included a Department of Energy incident report from Pantex. In September 2015, ground surveillance radar picked up an object over the plant, gates into its security areas were locked, and a security lieutenant and officer who followed it on the ground described a silent "diamond" type shape about 4 feet tall, rounder at the top, with no propulsion they could see. Statements and video went to the FBI, and the video was sent to Sandia National Laboratories for further study, according to the report.