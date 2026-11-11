Watch: "Blood On Your Hands" - Protesters Hurl Milk At Biden In Dublin

Pro-Palestinian protesters hurled milk at Joe Biden on Tuesday as the former president left Trinity College Dublin, where his son Hunter had just been handed a gold medal for "Outstanding Contribution to Public Discourse."

Joe Biden was pelted with milk cartons in Dublin, Ireland, as he took cover behind an umbrella. Police wrestled with protesters while he was rushed into his SUV. pic.twitter.com/DCQbCgztYI — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) November 10, 2026

Security held up umbrellas over the 83-year-old and former first lady Jill Biden as they were walked to their cars across Trinity's Front Square, while gardaí tackled protesters to the ground and the crowd chanted "Blood, blood, blood on your hands!"

Gardaí told the Jerusalem Post they arrested two men, one in his 50s and one in his 30s, over a public order incident at the college, and that the older man has been charged and is due in court.

Harper Alderson, editor of the student paper the University Times, told RTÉ that gardaí used pepper spray on two protesters, as students surrounded the cars chanting "Genocide Joe" and "Shame on you," and later "guards off our campus." Footage showed a garda using a baton on a protester who had been detained.

NOW: Irish pro-Pals just tried to get at President Joe Biden as he arrived at a Trinity College in Dublin. The crowd is chanting "blood on your hands". These ghouls will never be appeased. pic.twitter.com/oCluflYoWo — Heidi Bachram (@HeidiBachram) November 10, 2026

Trinity said the protest in Front Square escalated as the Bidens were leaving the ceremony in the college's Exam Hall, and that the family left without incident.

Inside, Biden had sat in the front row while Hunter, who said he was honored to be in Dublin with his family, spoke about his addiction and a family intervention. Hunter was convicted on federal gun charges and pleaded guilty to tax charges in 2024 before his father pardoned him that December.

Asked about Gaza during the question-and-answer session, Hunter called Israel's bombing campaign "mass murder" and the situation there "absolutely and completely wrong," the Irish Times reported.

The Hist, the college's debating society, founded in 1770, said Hunter's advocacy on American politics, media, addiction and recovery made him "a commendable figure," according to TheJournal.ie.

Amy Kennedy, president of Trinity's students' union, said "This is not what student-led societies are meant to do," accusing the Hist of having "actively [invited] someone who has killed students across the globe." Her union and the Union of Students in Ireland called the Garda response a "brutal, disproportionate use of force."

Earlier in the day the Bidens met Taoiseach Micheál Martin at the Merrion Hotel, where they talked about Biden's family roots in County Mayo, the Northern Ireland peace process and Ireland's coming EU presidency, Radio Nova reported. Martin recalled Biden's "Mayo for Sam" remark, saying Mayo's All-Ireland win in July came "a bit later than maybe the president would have liked."

Very pleased to welcome former US President @JoeBiden and his family to Dublin.



We reflected on his strong Irish roots and previous visits, appreciating his lifelong support for Ireland. pic.twitter.com/aol5ikpih5 — Micheál Martin (@MichealMartinTD) November 10, 2026

Biden is being treated for aggressive prostate cancer that has spread to his bones, and he appeared frail and moved slowly in Dublin, TheJournal.ie reported. On Sunday he wrote that "sometimes it slows me down," and that he won't be able to do as many conversations as he'd hoped about his memoir, Promise Me, America, out Nov. 17.

Trinity gave Biden an honorary doctorate of laws in 2016, when he was vice president. Its students' union has wanted it taken back since November 2023, when the union's council voted unanimously to campaign for its withdrawal over Biden's support for Israel, and in June 2025 Trinity's board voted to cut all ties with Israeli universities and companies.

After Tuesday's protest, the two unions called on Trinity to "revoke the honorary doctorate granted to Joe Biden in 2016."