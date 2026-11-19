Trump's Cyber Chief Quits Days After DNI Swore "This Is Not A Cyberattack"

White House National Cyber Director Sean Cairncross is leaving his post, Axios reported Thursday, capping a week of outages that grounded every flight in the country, knocked Microsoft's Outlook offline for most of a day and slowed transactions at JPMorgan Chase.

According to two sources cited by Axios, Cairncross didn't want to serve another two years and is leaving now to give the White House enough time to find a successor who can pass through the Senate before Democrats take control in January. The split was described as amicable. His Office of the National Cyber Director coordinates cybersecurity policy and strategy across the federal government, and the job requires Senate confirmation - which means whoever replaces him has roughly six weeks to get through a Republican Senate.

The exit lands one day after the administration went all-in on the line that nothing sinister is going on. In a Nov. 18 release, the White House said it sees no indication of a coordinated cyberattack, state-sponsored activity or malign actor behind the failures, and Director of National Intelligence Jay Clayton put it bluntly: "This is not a cyberattack, and this is not a coordinated effort by a nation state."

Director of National Intelligence Jay Clayton: "This is not a cyber attack and this is not a coordinated effort by a nation-state." pic.twitter.com/Ra1AkD1kY1 — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) November 17, 2026

Officials instead blamed companies and agencies patching vulnerabilities and upgrading aging systems all at once. "Our systems need upgrades. They need patching," Clayton said. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said "We are not under systemic attack," and argued that companies "are now immediately sharing vulnerabilities because they don't want to be accused of covering up something."

.@SecRubio: "We have no indication, no evidence, and no reason to believe at all that any of these incidents are related to each other... We have zero evidence or any reason to believe that any of these isolated or individual instances have anything to do with nefarious actors." pic.twitter.com/RjaeNBsVyk — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) November 18, 2026

Lawmakers in both parties have been slow to buy it. At a Nov. 18 House hearing with Clayton, Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin and FBI Deputy Director Christopher Raia, Rep. Nick LaLota (R-NY) said "I'm a little worried that what's happened this last week are a little beyond coincidences." Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) called Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy's router explanation for the ground stop "frankly a little hard to believe," according to The National Desk.

The run began Nov. 12, when Microsoft's Exchange Online went down across the Americas. A day later the FAA grounded flights nationwide, only the second such shutdown since 9/11, and on Nov. 16 JPMorgan blamed a "software bug in on-premise hardware systems" for delayed transactions while saying it had no evidence of a cyberattack. Then, as we reported this morning, a ransomware gang calling itself n0n published roughly 16,000 email addresses apparently tied to JPMorgan's Reserve card program; the bank says the breach hit third-party vendors and has nothing to do with the outages.

A former chief operating officer of the Republican National Committee, Cairncross ran the Millennium Challenge Corporation in Trump's first term and came to the cyber job from party politics. At his confirmation hearing he told senators, "I don't have a technical background in cyber." The Senate confirmed him 59-35 on Aug. 2, 2025.

In June, Cairncross sat in on the talks after a national-security order yanked Anthropic's Fable model offline, and his head of policy, Thomas Lind, left that month and joined OpenAI in October, per Axios. On Wednesday, Sens. Maria Cantwell and Mike Rounds warned the administration that AI-enabled cyber threats are outpacing America's defenses.

Trump's pick to run the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, Palantir executive Michael LoSapio, sat through a combative confirmation hearing on Thursday, per Axios. And Sen. Mark Warner (D-VA), who takes over the Intelligence Committee in January, says the administration was "embarrassed" at its Friday night press conference and that "people are freaking out."