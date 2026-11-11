"We'll Be Seeing You Son": Jailed Murderer Sends Russell Brand A Chilling Message From Prison

A drill rapper serving life for murder has sent Russell Brand a message from inside prison after the comedian was jailed for rape: "Russell Brand you naughty boy, we'll be seeing you son."

Terngu Agera, who raps as Mover, posted the line on Snapchat over a photo of a prison window on Monday. Brand had been sentenced that afternoon at Southwark Crown Court to 10 years and six months, four days after a jury convicted him of one rape and three sexual assaults against four women between 2004 and 2009.

Jailed UK rapper Muni Mover, real name Terngu Agera, appears to have reacted to Russell Brand being sentenced to 10 years and six months in prison.



Agera posted a Snapchat image apparently taken from inside his prison cell with the message: "Russell Brand you naughty boy, we'll... pic.twitter.com/yk9BZVEdZs — BPI News (@BPINewsOrg) November 9, 2026

He followed it with a rap lyric video promoting his latest project, the Daily Mail reported. In it he sings: "I've got blood on my hands, blood on my hands right now, look what I've done. Took a man's soul, wished he'd just run."

Agera is held in a different prison from HMP Wandsworth in south London, where Brand, 51, is serving his sentence. A source told the Mail: "Brand and Agera are not in the same prison, but it doesn't make it easier to hear someone like him is after you."

As we reported, Brand spent his first night after the verdict strip-searched and watched around the clock, kept away from other inmates. Inmates at Wandsworth then chanted "There's a Brand new nonce on the wing!" at him, according to reports last week, nonce being British prison slang for a sex offender.

Judge Joel Bennathan told Brand at sentencing, "You had also become a sexual predator," as we noted on Monday. He must serve two-thirds of the term, seven years, before he is eligible for release, and will be subject to sex offender notification requirements indefinitely, ABC News reported. Brand denied all the charges, and his lawyers are drawing up papers for a possible appeal, multiple sources told TMZ.

Possessing a phone in prison without authorization is a criminal offense, yet prisons in England and Wales logged 11,916 incidents of mobile phones found in the 12 months to March 2026, down 2% on the year before, along with 5,285 finds of SIM cards.

A Prison Service spokesman told the Mail: "It's completely unacceptable for offenders to use social media from prison and those caught breaking the rules face tough punishments." He added that the service is "reinvesting around £75million in physical security measures to clamp down on illicit items."

Agera and an accomplice, Stephen Lansana, were convicted at the Old Bailey of murdering Lithuanian builder Zydrunas Laurinavicius, 38. Agera stabbed him in the chest in broad daylight in Hendon, north London, as he walked home from work with his father, and the pair robbed him of his fake Rolex and his work bag. Agera was jailed for life in 2015 with a minimum term of 30 years.

Metropolitan Police Det Insp Jamie Stevenson called it "a horrific, unprovoked attack on an honest, hardworking man returning home from work in the middle of the day."

Agera, of Canning Town in east London, has kept making music behind bars, releasing four albums and ten singles on Spotify since he was jailed, according to the Mail. He was believed to have recorded vocals for one of them, Exit Wounds, on a contraband phone at Belmarsh, the Sunday People reported in 2017, when the victim's sister, Indre Pedrieziene, said: "He took my brother's life. If he's singing about it then he's not feeling sorry."

Earlier this year he used a phone in prison to warn young people against following him inside, the Mail reported, writing that "the most wicked men in here are the ones in uniforms" and telling followers: "Bruddas DO NOT COME JAIL."

When Agera promoted Exit Wounds from a Twitter account in 2017, a Prison Service spokeswoman told the Newham Recorder: "This behavior is completely unacceptable and we are taking immediate action." Nine years and four prison albums on, the Prison Service's line is the same: "completely unacceptable."