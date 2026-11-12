Burger Wars Heat Up: Fast-Food Chain Dubbed "100 Times Better" Declares War On McDonald's With $2 Menu

The fast-food burger wars are heating up as a smaller McDonald's rival rolls out a new lineup of burgers, fries, and other favorites priced under $2, escalating the battle for cash-strapped Americans squeezed by years of inflation.

Checkers & Rally's has introduced its new "Cha-Ching Menu," featuring various budget-friendly items as fast-food restaurants compete to win back inflation-weary Americans frustrated by rising drive-thru prices. The menu includes an All American Cheeseburger, a Smokehouse Cheddar Burger, a grilled hot dog, chicken bites, seasoned fries, cinnamon apple pie, and a value-sized drink. The burgers cost just $1.99, while the apple pie is priced at $1.75. Customers can mix and match items to create their own meals.

"At Checkers & Rally's, we believe great value should never mean settling for less," Checkers & Rally's CEO Chris Tebben said in a statement. "We know our guests are looking for ways to make their dollars go further, especially during the holidays, but they still want food that's bold, satisfying and worth every bite. Our new Under $2 Cha-Ching Menu delivers exactly that, with real choices at prices that make it easy to say yes to what you're craving. And when you're ready to go all in, our Big Buford proves that nobody has to compromise on a big, delicious burger experience."

The aggressive pricing comes as McDonald's, Burger King, Wendy's, and other fast-food giants intensify their efforts to attract increasingly price-conscious consumers. McDonald's plans to introduce new value-oriented meal bundles early next year after reporting disappointing third-quarter results and declining customer traffic at its U.S. restaurants.

McDonald's Chairman and CEO Chris Kempczinski said the company recently launched an eight-week test of mix-and-match and fixed-price bundles at approximately 1,900 U.S. restaurants. One potential offering would pair a McChicken sandwich with small fries for $3.50. The renewed emphasis on affordability follows a 0.2% decline in U.S. same-store sales during the July-to-September quarter, marking the company's first domestic sales retreat since early 2025.

Checkers & Rally's CEO Chris Tebben said the new offerings are intended to help Americans stretch their budgets, particularly during the holiday season. The chain already has some enthusiastic supporters. One Reddit user even went as far as to describe Checkers & Rally's as "100 times better than McDonald's."

However, the burger battle comes at a tough time for some restaurant chains already facing serious financial trouble.

As we previously reported, Global Midsouth Holding Corp., a Checkers & Rally's franchisee, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on October 28, just one day before a scheduled foreclosure auction involving one of its Tennessee restaurant properties. The Memphis-based company reported $1.9 million in assets and $1.3 million in liabilities. Its annual revenue declined from $860,000 in 2024 to $800,000 in 2025.

Checkers & Rally's isn't the only burger chain dealing with financial trouble among its franchisees. Meritage Hospitality Group, one of Wendy's largest franchise operators, filed for bankruptcy in September amid declining sales, rising beef prices, and mounting financial obligations. The company operated 314 Wendy's restaurants across 15 states when it filed for bankruptcy, having already closed 60 underperforming locations. Court documents indicated another 60 restaurants could close by mid-November.

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