Jobless Growth: What A Shrinking Workforce Means For Investors

Authored by Lance Roberts via Real Investment Advice,

Jobless growth is usually a symptom of a weak economy, but this time the economy is growing due to productivity gains even as the workforce shrinks, which changes what investors should watch.

Key Takeaways

Real GDP grew by 2.2% in the year to mid-2026 while payroll employment grew just 0.3%. That is jobless growth by any definition.

Past episodes of jobless growth came after recessions, with unemployment between 5.6% and 9.1%. Today it's happening mid-expansion with unemployment at 4.2%.

The workforce is shrinking. Participation among Americans 55 and older fell from 38.0% to 36.9% over the past year as boomers retire.

With fewer workers, growth has to come from productivity, which rose 2.2% over the past year, slightly above its long-run average of 2.0%.

For investors, weak payroll numbers alone are a poor recession signal now. Unemployment, layoffs, and the wealth effect matter more.

Here's a combination that doesn't usually last. Over the year to the second quarter of 2026, the U.S. economy grew 2.2% after inflation. Over roughly the same stretch, payroll employment grew 0.3%. Hiring averaged about 41,000 jobs a month over the 12 months through September, and four of those months were outright negative. Economists call this "jobless growth," and it has a reputation as a warning sign.

The reputation is earned. Historically, jobless growth showed up after recessions, when companies squeezed more output from fewer workers and refused to hire until they had to. Add American Express announcing 3,500 job cuts on October 23 and the "recession is coming" crowd has plenty of material. However, when you look at who is actually leaving the labor force, this version of jobless growth tells a very different story, and it matters for how you read the next jobs report.

What Is Jobless Growth?

Jobless growth is exactly what it sounds like: the economy expands, measured by GDP, while employment barely moves. Normally, the two travel together because more output requires more workers. The chart below shows that relationship over six decades.

Notice in the chart above that the gold line usually tracks the black one. The gaps open in specific places: the early 1990s, the early 2000s, and the years after 2009. Each of those was a "jobless recovery." Businesses had just lived through a recession, and demand was soft. Companies met rising orders by working existing staff harder rather than adding headcount.

Today's gap looks similar on the surface. The difference is the unemployment rate sitting underneath it.

Period Real GDP, 2 years Payroll jobs, 2 years Unemployment at end 1991 to 1993 +6.1% +2.2% 7.0% (June 1993) 2002 to 2004 +6.3% +0.9% 5.6% (June 2004) 2009 to 2011 +4.7% +0.7% 9.1% (June 2011) 2024 to 2026 +4.7% +0.8% 4.2% (June 2026)

Source: BLS and BEA via FRED (GDPC1, PAYEMS, UNRATE). Two-year changes from Q2 (GDP) and June (payrolls). Calculations: RIA Advisors.

The last two rows are almost identical in growth and hiring. In 2011, jobless growth meant millions of people wanted work and couldn't find it. In 2026, it means there are fewer people looking. Such is the distinction most of the "jobless growth" coverage misses, and it changes the investment conclusion entirely.

Hiring Stalled, But Unemployment Didn't Rise

If weak hiring reflected weak demand for workers, unemployment would be climbing. It isn't.

The unemployment rate was 4.4% in September 2025 and 4.2% in September 2026. Over the same year, the civilian labor force shrank by roughly 1 million people, from about 171.3 million to 170.3 million. When the pool of workers is shrinking, an economy doesn't need many new jobs to keep unemployment steady. Oxford Economics has estimated that the "break-even" pace of job growth needed to hold unemployment stable is now close to zero.

"So a 30,000 jobs print is fine now?" In isolation, it's far less alarming than it would have been when the labor force was still growing, and new workers needed new jobs. What hasn't changed is the direction of travel. A shrinking number is still a shrinking number, and as I've written before in The Sahm Rule, Employment, And Recession Indicators, it's the change in unemployment, not the level of hiring, that has historically marked the turn.

The Workers Are Disappearing, Not The Jobs

The biggest reason for the shrinking labor force is demographic, and it's been building for years.

Participation among Americans 55 and older climbed from 32.3% in 2000 to a peak of 40.7% in 2013. The leading edge of the baby boom was working longer than prior generations. That cohort is now leaving. Participation fell to 36.9% in September 2026, down from 38.0% just a year earlier. Slower immigration adds to it. Oxford Economics expected net inflows could fall to as little as 160,000 a year, from more than 3 million a few years ago.

This is where I part company with the view that jobless growth is primarily an AI story. AI is real, and it plays a role, but the arrow runs the other way. When the labor force stops growing, businesses have only two ways to keep expanding: move the work offshore or replace it with technology. Automation is the response to a shrinking workforce, not the sole cause of it. Both responses are disinflationary over time, which fits the broader case I made in Bad Inflation Cures Itself. Good Inflation Doesn't.

Where The Bears Have A Point

The other side of this argument has real merit. A "low-hire, low-fire" labor market is stable only as long as the "low-fire" part holds. Companies that aren't hiring also aren't building a cushion, and if layoffs start, there's little momentum in hiring to absorb them.

"The labor market is the main firewall against a recession." - Michael Pearce, Oxford Economics, quoted in Fortune, February 2026

There's also a white-collar wrinkle. Gad Levanon of the Burning Glass Institute found that employment in finance, insurance, information, and professional services peaked in November 2022, even as output continued to rise. He called AI-enabled automation a "plausible contributor." Those are well-paid jobs, and their incomes drive a disproportionate share of consumer spending. Throw in four negative payroll months in the past year, and the bears aren't making things up. They're reading the same data I am. They just draw a darker conclusion from a pattern that, so far, has kept unemployment near 4%.

Can Productivity Carry The Economy?

The math of growth is simple. Output equals the number of workers times what each one produces. If the first number is flat or falling, everything rides on the second.

As shown, productivity rose 2.2% over the year to the second quarter of 2026, slightly above its 2.0% average since 1965. That's healthy, but it isn't a boom, and it sets a ceiling. An economy with a flat workforce and 2% productivity growth has a speed limit of roughly 2% real growth, no matter what the AI headlines promise.

That ceiling matters for both sides of the market. For corporations, producing more with the same headcount improves margins. For households, it's a mixed bag. Total wage income grows more slowly when the number of wage earners isn't growing. Consumer spending then leans harder on raises for existing workers and on the stock market. Economist Byron Gangnes at the University of Hawaii estimated in October that the AI buildout's direct contribution to growth has been small. The bigger effect, he found, has come through the stock market's wealth effect on spending. I covered how fragile that channel can be in Wealth Effect Increases And Recession Risks.

"Jobless growth used to mean nobody was hiring. Now it means nobody is left to hire, and that is a very different problem."

What Jobless Growth Means For Investors

I'm reasonably confident the shrinking labor force is a multi-year trend, not a blip. Boomers aren't coming back to work. That makes jobless growth more likely to be the norm than the exception for the rest of this decade. What I'm less confident about is how smoothly the economy adjusts. A market that depends on asset prices for consumer spending is only as stable as those prices.

A few practical points follow from that view. First, stop reading weak payroll numbers as a recession signal on their own. With break-even job growth near zero, the unemployment rate and jobless claims are far better gauges. Second, separate the economy from earnings. Productivity-driven growth can support corporate margins even when hiring is flat. Third, keep an eye on the consumer. When incomes grow slowly, spending becomes more sensitive to a drop in the stock market, and that feedback loop runs in BOTH directions.

The trade-off is real. In my view, a disinflationary, slower-growth backdrop tends to favor high-quality bonds over aggressive growth bets, but it also means an economy with less room for error if a shock arrives. Such is the price of growing without new workers: steadier inflation, thinner cushions.

Bottom Line

Today's jobless growth reflects a shrinking workforce more than a collapsing economy, so investors should watch unemployment, productivity, and the wealth effect rather than the payroll headline.

The economy can keep growing without new workers. It just can't afford to lose the ones it has.