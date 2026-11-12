NSA Workers Are Committing Suicide At An Alarming Rate

Authored by José Niño via Headline USA,

At least 11 people working for the National Security Agency or U.S. Cyber Command died by suicide during the fiscal year ending in September, according to Bloomberg's investigation. The findings prompted private congressional and White House inquiries into workforce conditions and mental healthcare.

The deaths involved military personnel, civilians, and contractors. Ten occurred near Fort Meade, Maryland, and one near an NSA facility in Georgia. Five deaths between early June and early July formed a cluster that Bloomberg previously reported. Officials have not established a single explanation for the losses.

"The pace of operations right now at both NSA and Cyber Command can be overwhelming," former intelligence executive Harry Coker Jr. told Bloomberg. "There is a lot of stress that a lot of us overlook because we think cyber is away from the front, and physically that's accurate but intellectually and emotionally it's inaccurate."

Agency leaders told lawmakers that individual circumstances included personal and financial difficulties. The broader workload has intensified amid foreign conflicts and increasingly capable artificial intelligence hacking tools. These pressures provide context, not proof of what caused any individual death.

The family of Technical Sergeant Kevin Stallings questioned why authorities did not check his apartment until June 22 after he missed work on June 18.

"It absolutely infuriates me," his brother Adam said. "Why did you not check on my brother?"

"It was a dereliction of duty," his father, James Stallings II, said. Air Force officials did not answer Bloomberg's questions about the intervening days.

Gen. Joshua Rudd has since required eight uninterrupted hours of rest daily and restricted shifts exceeding 12 consecutive hours without authorization. The agencies also expanded access to shared healthcare resources and added clinical and spiritual support.

Maryland lawmakers urged appropriators to preserve $11 million for embedded support teams in an October letter, explaining that classified workplaces can complicate access to appropriately cleared clinicians.

"While we know a lot about warfare," Rep. Sarah Elfreth, D-Md., told Bloomberg, "we don't know much about electronic warfare in terms of its impact on the psyche and people's mental health."