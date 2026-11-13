AOC Suggests Impeaching Supreme Court Justices Because They "Legalized A Lot Of His Criminality"

Authored by Jonathan Turley,

Democrats appear to be adopting an "impeach-them-all-and-let-God-sort-them-out" approach to the upcoming session of Congress.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) suggested this week that Democrats may want to impeach United States Supreme Court justices because "you know, they kind of legalized a lot of his criminality."

The democratic socialist has been promising "many, many, many" investigations into what she now calls the "criminals" in the Administration. In an interview with CNN's Manu Raju, she added the justices to the list of potential targets:

"There are so many criminals in this administration, it's hard to figure out who should be, you know, the order of operations. There are going to be many, many, many investigations. I imagine many subpoenas, and we have to follow wherever the evidence takes us...I mean, I think we should leave all options on the table. Absolutely. I mean, of course this Supreme Court as well has also kind of legalized a lot of his criminality, and they're pointing at impeachment. Impeachment in this Republican majority at that time was pointing at the Supreme Court/ We'll see. We'll approach it, but I think all options are on the table." (emphasis added)

This is not the first such call by Ocasio-Cortez. She previously announced that she wants the impeachment of all six of the conservative justices. Other Democratic members immediately joined her call for Supreme Court impeachments. Ocasio-Cortez also admitted that she does not understand why we even have a Supreme Court. She asked, "How much does the current structure benefit us? And I don't think it does."

Democratic members have been calling for impeaching conservative justices for years on specious grounds.

Justices Roberts, Alito, Thomas, Kavanaugh, Barrett, and Gorsuch have all been named in past impeachment demands. Rep. Ocasio-Cortez, however, is suggesting a type of collective guilt for "high crimes and misdemeanors...and legalizing a lot."

So, as Democratic leaders call to pack the Court with an instant liberal majority, others would like to remove conservatives through impeachment. These voices show the impact of the rage politics that used to secure power in Congress. Since Democrats do not have enough votes to overcome a veto, they are looking at gridlock on legislation. What they can offer is rage in the form of investigations and impeachments.

In the meantime, the Democratic Party is sounding like a party of berserkers. There is little recognition of the dangerous, destabilizing impact of such actions on our constitutional system.