US Economic Surveys Slumped In November, But GDP Growth Remains Solid

US business activity continued to grow at a strong pace in November, according to preliminary survey data from S&P Global (but the pace of both output and order book growth continued to moderate from recent highs).

Both the preliminary Services and Manufacturing surveys tumbled to 3-month lows...

Service sector growth outpaced manufacturing for a fifth successive month, though rates of increase slowed to four- and three-month lows in services and manufacturing respectively.

The headline flash S&P Global US PMI Composite Output Index registered 54.6 in November, down from 55.9 in October, indicating sustained strong economic growth but with the pace of expansion down to its lowest since July. The US economy remains the strongest in the world (based on the survey data)...

However, although output growth slowed in November, recent readings have been impressively strong, and the PMI surveys still point to GDP rising at an annualized rate of about 3% in the fourth quarter.

"Growth also remained encouragingly broad-based across both manufacturing and services, with both sectors also still taking on additional staff in numbers that are indicative of a further strong payroll gain during November," said Chris Williamson, Chief Business Economist at S&P Global Market Intelligence, adding that:

"A key concern is the elevated cost of living and resulting pressures on affordability, and the survey price gauges remain at levels consistent with inflation running well above the Fed’s 2% target in the coming months, despite some moderation of the rate of inflation in November."

Supply disruptions, widely linked to global shipping delays, also appear to have become more widespread, adding to firms’ concerns about being able to fulfil orders and likely to add further to underlying price pressures in the coming months.

“The survey also provides insight into business confidence after the midterm elections, and it’s encouraging to see confidence revive from the low seen ahead of the elections in October."

But business growth expectations clearly remain subdued by historical standards, with political uncertainty and inflation firmly front and center of business minds as they look to navigate the year ahead.