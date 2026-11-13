Stephen Miller Cracks Down On Lobbyist Access After Wiles 'Pay-For-Play' Allegations

Authored by Zachary Stieber via The Epoch Times,

New White House Chief of Staff Stephen Miller has imposed tighter rules regarding personnel meeting with lobbyists, after several former top officials alleged corruption within the Trump administration.

"No President in history has fought more relentlessly, selflessly or courageously for the American People than President Trump. Following his example, White House staff are expected to dedicate their time unwaveringly to the working people of the nation," the White House Chief of Staff's Office said in a Nov. 12 memorandum to staffers, a White House spokesperson told The Epoch Times via email on Friday.

"White House staff must receive prior approval from the Office of White House Counsel for meetings on the White House complex with registered lobbyists related to government policy."

EXCLUSIVE: White House Chief of Staff Stephen Miller Has Enacted a Total BAN On Unauthorized Meetings with Lobbyists and Special Interests by White House Staff



This is a marked break from his predecessor and a signal that there is a massive crackdown coming against corrupt DC... pic.twitter.com/Scs736YTC3 — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) November 13, 2026

Calley Means, a former adviser to the White House and Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., was among the former officials recently alleging that payments influenced Trump administration policy. He alleged that former Chief of Staff Susie Wiles told him she needed money from the sugar industry to win the midterm elections.

Wiles, who could not be reached, was just replaced with Miller, a longtime Trump adviser. President Donald Trump told reporters that a change was needed, while the White House said outside groups were never allowed to influence policy decisions.

"This is a much stricter process than before," a White House official, speaking on condition of anonymity, told The Epoch Times via email.