Small Vessel Trade Thrives in Hormuz As Iran Targets Supertankers

By Tsvetana Paraskova of OilPrice.com

Smaller oil tankers moved in October the most volumes of crude oil out of the Strait of Hormuz since the war began, as Iran targets supertankers and incidents with naval mines and unknown projectiles hit a wartime high.

The smaller tankers, which can carry less than half the volumes of a supertanker, shipped 2 million barrels per day (bpd) out of the Strait of Hormuz in October, the highest daily volumes since the war began in February, according to Vortexa data cited by Bloomberg.

The shipments on Suezmaxes and Aframaxes, mostly via ship-to-ship transfers in the Gulf of Oman, started to materially pick up in September, which coincided with the estimates that overall crude oil flows via the Strait of Hormuz have rebounded and nearly reached pre-war levels.

Gulf producers and oil importers have had to continuously adapt to the changing security and shipping conditions in and around the Strait of Hormuz. With supertanker rates soaring to record highs in September and early October, and attacks on very large crude carriers (VLCCs) jumping to a wartime high, sellers, traders, shippers, and buyers have started to lean more on the smaller-sized vessels to move crude out of the Persian Gulf.

Suezmaxes and Aframaxes have been mostly used on routes and cargoes from Kuwait, Iraq, and Qatar, traders and shipbrokers told Bloomberg.

Meanwhile, attacks on oil tankers in the Strait of Hormuz have intensified in recent weeks.

For days, Iran has been reporting nearly daily incidents with tankers hitting naval mines in corridors that Iran has designated as “unauthorized” in the Strait of Hormuz.

Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, Iran’s top negotiator and Parliament Speaker, told Al Jazeera in an exclusive interview last week that the Strait of Hormuz navigation would not return to pre-war conditions, ever.

“There are no ‘free waters’ [international waters] there, and the 1982 [UN Convention on the Law of the Sea] does not apply to the strait … The regulations within the Strait of Hormuz are governed by the laws of the two littoral states that border it,” the official told Al Jazeera.