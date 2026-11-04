Israel Launches Heavy Strikes On Southern Lebanon For First Time In Weeks

Technically there's still supposed to be a fragile (and not infrequently violated) Lebanon truce in effect.

But fighting has been on the uptick in southern Lebanon of late, as encroaching Israeli forces target suspected Hezbollah hideouts and individuals. Wednesay saw the IDF launch a deadly drone strike on the Lebanese town of Qabrikha, which it said involved targeting "suspects" who were "observing" Isreali forces inside Lebanon.

"Earlier today (Wednesday), the [army] struck two suspects who were observing … forces in the area of Qabrikha, located outside the security zone in southern Lebanon," the army said.

"The strike was carried out to eliminate the threat to forces operating in the security zone," it added, but then further claimed Israel "remains committed to the agreement between Israel and Lebanon."

However, Lebanese and locals are outraged that a motorcyclist was simply taken out while traversing roads in his own country. This is amid an ongoing IDF occupation, well inside Lebanese territory.

Lebanese health authorties later confirmed one person was killed and another wounded, the former said to be a medical worker, and the latter said to be a local photojournalist. The incident is reported to be a first major Israeli military action in weeks.

Israeli media's account: Israeli drone strikes two suspects on a motorcycle in southern Lebanon after they allegedly approached troops and posed an immediate threat; at least one killed, identified in local reports as a medical worker affiliated with the Amal movement allied with Hezbollah

In the meantime, some top Lebanese officials are warning Hezbollah against escalation. The country's prime minister Nawaf Salam is urgently warning the group against plunging the country into a new war.

Looming large in the background is also the potential that the Iran war could resume at any moment, potentially involving Israel once again as well. “Faced with the risks of renewed war in the region, I renew my warning of the dangers of dragging Lebanon into a new senseless adventure in service of outside interests," Salam said. According to more:

Without mentioning Hezbollah, though the reference was clear, he condemned the “exorbitant price in human lives, livelihoods, and destroyed homes” already paid by the Lebanese, especially those in the South, who should have the right to “live in security and build their future away from the cycle of wars, forced displacements, and destruction.” The prime minister then reiterated that protecting Lebanon is “a national responsibility,” in contrast to Hezbollah’s claim to lead the “resistance” against Israel, and emphasized the importance of “putting Lebanon’s higher interest” above all other considerations. “The decision of war and peace is the exclusive domain of the state and its constitutional institutions,” he insisted.

"We do not accept the country again becoming a theatre for the conflict of others," Salam added, emphasizing that Lebanon had "already paid a heavy price."

Late Wednesday into overnight hours: Reports of intense Israeli strikes taking place across southern Lebanon:

Reports in Lebanon of numerous Israeli airstrikes in several areas across southern Lebanon in the past hour. pic.twitter.com/QloXMtDBoL — Ariel Oseran أريئل أوسيران (@ariel_oseran) November 4, 2026

Lebanese politicians and the people remain deeply divided on Hezollah - which does have a widespread and popular support base both in Lebanon and the broader region.

The group, which has support from Iran, is by far the most well-armed force in Lebanon, and has long been more powerful than even the Lebanese national army. Ironically this is in part due to US sanctions on Lebanon's military which greatly throttles the type and amount of military equipment it can receive from abroad.