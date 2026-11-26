Iranian Drone Attack On Kuwait Kills Two Italian Engineers For Arms-Maker Rheinmetall ; Three Tankers On Fire In Hormuz

Kuwait said Thursday it was attacked by Iranian drones which breached its airspace during which four people were injured by falling shrapnel. Soon after, it was widley reported that two Italian engineers working for German defense firm Rheinmetall were killed.

It was a significant enough attack to result in a sudden diversion south of all area commercial air traffic. EuroNews reports:

The Kuwait military has since issued a statement that four people were injured after "a number of hostile" Iranian drones were detected and intercepted in its airspace. All flights were given a new heading, prompting them to make a sharp turn ahead of Kuwait's airspace and move the entire international corridor toward neighboring countries, including a flight on which Euronews reporters were travelling.

Kuwait officials said that a "vital site" was targeted but did not specify what it was, after which there's been belated confirmation that the site was connected with Rheinmetall.

Both Kuwait and Bahrain have been subject of the most frequent attacks out of Iran of late, even as Iranian drone and missile action on Qatar, UAE, and Saudi Arabia have waned.

But the Iranians are still busy in the Strait of Hormuz, with on Thursday three tankers being reported on fire. Two oil tankers reportedly struck naval mines near Oman's Khasab Port, according to a statement of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

Separately the UKMTO maritime monitor reported a third was hit by an "unknown projectile" - which typically means it was a drone attack.

The head of the IRGC's Navy is meanwhile claiming that Strait of Hormuz is under its "complete control" - and these now daily attacks are seeking to demonstrate that, even as the US Navy is providing protection for the 'American route' through the contested waterway.

IRGC spokesman Hossein Mohebbi has also in recent days warned that Iran will not allow the US Navy's blockade of Iranian ports continue.

JUST IN: TWO MORE TANKERS CAUGHT FIRE AFTER STRIKING A SEA MINE IN THE STRAIT OF HORMUZ — ONE CARRYING MORE THAN 2 MILLION BARRELS OF CRUDE OIL



The vessels caught fire north of Khasab Port



Footage: Iranian fisherman scans the area and spots a ship on fire pic.twitter.com/PkQZzDnlsU — Sulaiman Ahmed (@ShaykhSulaiman) November 26, 2026

"We will not allow the continued naval, land, and air blockade imposed on our country," Mohebbi said from Tehran. However it remains that regular flows of oil tanker traffic are now making it out via the American route, even if it is more difficult and costly, involving smaller ship to ship transfers.

"We will not accept the continuation of the current status quo, a state of neither war nor peace, or a war of attrition," he added.