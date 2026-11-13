The wonderful promises of the politicians – New Mexico again

Some time again, the wonderful Empress of New Mexico and her lapdogs (a/k/a legislature) proclaimed their love and compassion for “NewMexikids” by implementing wonderful programs of FREE childcare and FREE child health care for everyone in the State.

(That is, everyone who does not have (or does not admit to having) minor children, of course. Those who only have grown, adult children, or who deny fatherhood, or who have aborted (killed) their children, get nothing. Well, that isn’t exactly right. What they get is still a bigger tax bill, less take-home pay or less profit from peaceful people who are willing to pay for their goods and services.)

Anyway, lo and behold, Santa Fe has announced that this is too good a deal. Especially for those deadbeat wealthy people who rightfully must be forced to pay not just for themselves but for others. Now there will be copays!!! Oh, glorious day!

But never fear, only 10% of the parents/guardians of 50,000 children now on the free program will have to pay monthly for the service. A measily $148.50 per month. Chicken feed! All the parents have to do is give up their daily Big Mac – but just 23.5 each month: they can still afford to have a Big Mac for Sunday dinner, even in February!

What was “free” in NM? New Mexico offers several free or low‑cost healthcare programs for children, including New MexiKids (no‑cost insurance for ages 0–12), the Vaccines for Children (VFC) program providing free immunizations, EPSDT Medicaid services, and free/sliding‑scale clinics statewide. In the interests of space and time, let us just look at “New MexiKids & New MexiTeens (Medicaid/CHIP)”

What had been given away?

(1) 12‑month continuous coverage. (2) Free health insurance for children 0–12. (Now, only if household income is below 185% of the Federal Poverty Level (FPL). (Currently that is $61,050 annually for a family of four.) And they may have a copay requirement. (3) Low‑cost or no‑cost coverage for teens 13–19. Covers checkups, dental, hospital care, prescriptions, vision/hearing exams, and more. AND (4) Preventive services (vaccinations, well‑child checks) which were originally never to require co‑pays.

On the child care side? New Mexico had offered universal, no‑cost childcare for all families—regardless of income—through its Universal Child Care program, launched statewide on 1 November 2025. Families save an average of $12,000 per child annually, and the program covers infants through school‑age children at licensed or registered providers.

As warned, even with so few children, the costs of the giveaway program have skyrocketed in just one year. Supposedly, the new copay fee is just for times of emergency crisis. But New Mexico seems to constantly have economic emergency crises. And as one TPOL staffer stated, “New Mexico IS an emergency crisis.”

All this reminds us of the federal income tax. When first instituted, it was only 1 or 2 percent of your income and only on the incomes of 1 or 2 percent of the population! But of course, that changed quickly. With graduated (“progressive”) tax rates, the 1% became 5%, 10%, 30%, 50% and more. And the people having to pay rapidly increased from 1% of the population to 10%, 50%, and more. (To the point of having to pay income tax on the supposed “trust fund” retirement payouts that you had previously been taxed to pay for.)

We expect the same process to take place under the NEW socialist Empress of New Mexico, the first AmerInd fee-male (pun intended) of any American State. And much more rapidly than FDR, Truman, Ike, etc. and their Congresses did.

What next?