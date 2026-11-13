This Case Is Insane...

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity,

In Britain's two-tier policing system, law-abiding citizens who try to report real dangers now risk prosecution for private mutterings inside their own vehicles, while actual criminals face little consequence.

A Glasgow father handed over dashcam footage after nearly being forced off the road, only for Police Scotland to charge him instead.

The case, detailed by Free Speech Union general secretary Toby Young in The Spectator, centers on a man referred to as Craig. He was driving his four-year-old son home to Glasgow after a day at an amusement park in Falkirk. Exiting the motorway, another vehicle cut him up, forcing him to swerve to avoid a collision. Suspecting the other driver was drunk, Craig called the police from his car. Both vehicles stopped; officers arrived, declined to breathalyze anyone, and took Craig's dashcam footage to check for offenses.

?? FSU VICTORY! A Scottish FSU member was driving on the M80 with his four-year-old son after a day at an amusement park when another car cut him up, nearly causing a collision. Under his breath, he muttered something racist. The windows were down, but the other driver wasn't looking at him. The only witness was his young son in the back seat. Convinced the dangerous driver had been drinking, our member contacted the police. They eventually stopped both cars and reviewed his dashcam footage. A week later, the police contacted him to say that an offence had been committed - not by the dangerous driver, but by our member, for words he had muttered under his breath in the privacy of his own car. He was prosecuted for allegedly causing alarm and distress, even though only he and his young son were in the car. It is extraordinary. The Free Speech Union found him an excellent barrister, and he was acquitted by the Justice of the Peace within minutes. This is the closest we have come to defending someone prosecuted for thought crime. This is the extent of police overreach in speech and thought policing. They need to get their priorities straight. Watch the Free Speech Union's General Secretary, Lord Young, below ? — The Free Speech Union (@SpeechUnion) November 12, 2026

A week later the officers returned the footage and informed him an offense had been committed - by him, not the other driver.

His "crime" was muttering the words "smelly black bastard" under his breath seconds after the near-miss.

As the article notes, the windows were closed, so no one outside the vehicle could have heard him. The other driver was not looking in his direction and could not have seen the words. The only person who might have heard was the four-year-old in the back.

The bizarre story of the man charged with 'threatening or abusive behaviour' with a racial aggravator for muttering to himself. In his car. https://t.co/lvmFg9JTDr — Stephen Knight ?? (@GSpellchecker) November 12, 2026

The sole evidence was the dashcam Craig had voluntarily supplied in the hope of seeing the dangerous driver brought to justice.

Craig asked the officer reading him his rights: "How could you charge me for saying it in my car?" He added: "I was saying it to myself." The officer replied: "The language was still racist."

He was charged with "threatening or abusive behaviour" with a racial aggravator and faced court.

Young described the episode as "a near-perfect illustration of 'anarcho-tyranny,' a phrase often used to describe contemporary Britain in which law-abiding responsible citizens are persecuted and criminals go unpunished."

To secure a conviction for "threatening or abusive" behavior under the relevant Scottish law, the Crown must show the conduct would be likely to cause a reasonable person fear or alarm and that the accused intended that outcome or was reckless as to whether it would occur.

Because Craig spoke only to himself, with no realistic possibility of anyone outside the car hearing or being alarmed, he was found not guilty. The Free Speech Union, which has handled more than 7,000 cases since 2020, defended him.

Young put the resource waste in context: in Glasgow four out of five burglaries go unsolved, and there were 11 car thefts per 10,000 people in the year to June 2026. "In the Yookay," he concluded, "trying to bring criminals to justice is far more likely to get you into trouble than breaking the law."

This is not an isolated curiosity. The same forces that pursued private words in a sealed car have, as previously documented, treated people merely standing in public spaces as a "dangerous new threat."

Officers have threatened arrest for filming in public places on the grounds that the presence "might" wind someone up, or for simply existing in a square while actual violent crime elsewhere draws less urgency.

The pattern sits alongside other high-profile overreaches. Graham Linehan, the Father Ted writer, described stepping off a flight at Heathrow to find five armed officers waiting: "Not one, not two - five. They escorted me to a private area and told me I was under arrest for three tweets."

He noted the contrast with a country "where paedophiles escape sentencing, where knife crime is out of control," yet the state mobilized armed officers for social-media posts. Young cited the Linehan arrest as the supposed low point before the car-muttering case showed it was not.

Two further FSU cases involving the word "pikey" illustrate the same selectivity. In one, a mother on a country lane in Cambridgeshire called 999 while two men abused her 14-year-old daughter; she used the term during the call.

Police took no action against the men but threatened her with a hate-crime charge unless she attended a racial-awareness course.

In another, a Hampshire special constable with decades of service was dismissed after a private WhatsApp message to his then-boyfriend about locking doors to "keep the pikeys out"; the ex later complained. Privacy arguments failed at the Police Appeals Tribunal.

The Craig prosecution fits the broader picture of police energy directed at private speech and non-crime "hate" while clearance rates for burglary and vehicle crime remain abysmal.

Citizens who install dashcams and cooperate with police in the hope of accountability for dangerous driving discover that the footage can be turned against them for words never directed at anyone and never heard outside the vehicle.

The officer's response - "The language was still racist" - reveals the priority: the content of the thought itself, not any public effect or risk of alarm.

Britain's police forces have repeatedly demonstrated that they will expend significant time and court resources on private remarks that cause no fear or alarm to any reasonable person outside the speaker's immediate family, while large volumes of property crime go unsolved.

The not-guilty verdict in Craig's case was the only sane outcome; the decision to charge him in the first place was not.