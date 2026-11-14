Africans & Middle Easterners Drive Record 'Honor' Abuse & FGM Surge In UK

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity,

Police in England and Wales recorded 3,145 honor-based abuse offenses in the year ending March 2026 - the highest figure since comparable records began.

Female genital mutilation offenses rose 52 percent to 166. The number track the arrival and growth of communities in which family "honor" and control over female behavior routinely override individual rights.

The Home Office published the statistics on November 5. They mark a 7 percent increase on the previous year's 2,949 offenses.

I spoke with @GoodwinMJ on @GBNEWS about the new government data revealing a "record-high" rise in honor-based abuse in England and Wales. The Labour government has been extremely selective, picking and choosing which forms of misogyny are acceptable and which should be denounced, obviously they fear losing the vote bank. — Khadija Khan (@KhadijaKhan__) November 7, 2026

London's Metropolitan Police alone recorded 625 cases, 20 percent of the national total. West Midlands Police logged 395 and Greater Manchester Police 254. Controlling and coercive behavior accounted for 22 percent of the total, with assault with injury at 14 percent. Forced marriage offenses stood at 129.

The Home Office states that the figures "are likely to only represent a fraction" of the true number because honor-based abuse is a hidden crime and many victims fear family or community retaliation if they report.

Improved identification and a Metropolitan Police system change in early 2024 have contributed to higher recording, yet the underlying pattern remains clear.

Under the police and Crown Prosecution Service definition, honor-based abuse is an incident or crime involving violence, threats, intimidation, coercion or abuse committed to protect or defend the honor of an individual, family or community for an alleged or perceived breach of a code of behavior.

It includes forced marriage, female genital mutilation, physical assaults, psychological control and restrictions on personal freedom.

FGM is illegal in the UK. More than half of the 166 recorded FGM offenses in the latest year came through the mandatory reporting duty that requires regulated professionals to notify police of known cases involving girls under 18.

Earlier official estimates placed the number of women in England and Wales who had already undergone FGM at around 137,000, with tens of thousands of girls still at risk.

The practice is concentrated among communities originating from countries with high prevalence, particularly in parts of Africa and the Middle East.

Conservative MP Rebecca Paul has described the growth as "unacceptable in modern Britain." She stated: "Close-knit clannish structures within isolated, unintegrated communities allow such violence to continue unreported and unchallenged."

These offenses cluster where large numbers of people have arrived from societies in which the practices are long-established and widely tolerated.

Official risk assessments have long identified elevated FGM risk among communities with roots in Somalia, Sudan, Sierra Leone, Egypt, Nigeria, Eritrea, Kenya and certain other African countries, as well as some groups from Yemen, Afghanistan, Kurdistan and Pakistan.

London's share of the cases is consistent with its demographic composition after decades of high immigration from precisely these regions.

The same pattern appears in other cities with substantial populations from high-prevalence source countries. Freedom of Information data referenced in reporting showed that, across the five years to 2025, at least 100 children aged 12 or younger were referred to the Forced Marriage Unit, including dozens aged ten or below and more than two dozen no older than five.

Mass importation of this culture is damaging our society. We cannot allow this savage and sickening behavior to be normalized. Girls face irreversible physical harm. Women face lifelong monitoring, restriction and violence.

Families and extended networks enforce codes that treat female autonomy as a threat to collective standing. British law prohibits the acts, yet the social norms continue to operate inside communities that have been allowed to grow large enough for the offenses to reach record levels.

Charities that specialize in the issue, including Karma Nirvana which runs the national helpline, have documented the scale for years and pushed for better identification.

A statutory definition of honor-based abuse was placed into law earlier in 2026. That change may improve future recording and prosecution, but it does not reverse the demographic and cultural factors that drive the offenses.

The Home Office has acknowledged that many victims remain reluctant to come forward and that existing systems still miss large numbers of cases. Parallel family and community pressures continue to deter reporting.

Enforcement against forced marriage and FGM has not kept pace with the size of the at-risk populations created by sustained high immigration from the relevant regions.

Britain's approach has treated volume of arrivals as more important than compatibility of values. Integration has been optional. The result is thousands of recorded honor-based abuse offenses a year, a sharp rise in FGM cases, and continued referrals of very young children to forced-marriage authorities. The communities involved are identifiable. The practices are identifiable. The policy that allowed the numbers to grow is identifiable.

Citizens who place the safety and individual rights of girls and women ahead of open-border preferences have every reason to demand an end to the mass importation of incompatible norms.

The record figures released this month are not a technical success of better data collection. They are evidence that practices once largely confined to specific overseas societies now generate sustained harm on British soil. Ending that harm requires ending the migration that carries it.

The statistics stand as a clear warning. Continued normalization is a choice. It is not inevitable.