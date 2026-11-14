Iran Microwaves Babies! Rep Joe Wilson Concocts Bizarre Justification For Iran War

This is a new one, and quite insane in terms of pro-war propaganda coming from elected officials...

South Carolina Rep. Joe Wilson (R) has bizarrely claimed that Iranians have been putting babies in microwaves. This was his response when pressed this week to offer a justification for the Iran war by independent journalist and longtime Middle East regional pundit Rania Khalek.

Khalek walked with him through Congressional halls and peppered him with questions highlighting the unpopularity of the Iran war among the American public.

Ironically, Rep. Wilson barely won his reelection campaign by an incresibly slim 0.95 points - and he was up against a 25-year-old Democratic challenger and first-time candidate.

"I oppose terrorists who murder babies by putting them in microwaves," Wilson asserted, and also presented as 'evidence' his own eyewitness experience, supposedly on the ground while on a visit to Iran.

Here's the transcript of the exchange via "Useful Idiots" podcast:

Rania Khalek: Do you support continuing funding the war on Iran when 74% of voters said that it was a crucial part of their decision to– Rep. Joe Wilson: I oppose terrorists who murder babies by putting them in microwaves. Rania Khalek: I’m sorry, who put babies in microwaves? Where did you hear this? I’ve seen no evidence. Rep. Joe Wilson: I’ve visited Iran.

Wilson quickly brushed off and showed no concern for the Minab school bombing and massacre when he was presented with the immense death toll of Iranian children, young girls, and teachers. He dismissed it as "propaganda".

🇺🇸🇮🇷 Rep. Joe Wilson says he supports the Iran war because “Iran puts babies into microwaves" 😳



When the journalist pressed him for evidence, he said, “I’ve visited Iran; you need to go and see it for yourself.”



The journalist then brought up the Minab school bombing, which… — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) November 14, 2026

It should be noted that there is zero documention of Wilson ever having visited Iran. What's more is he didn't just claim to have gone to the Islamic Republic - but is suggesting that while there he uncovered evidence of babies being microwaved.

This whole encounter between Wilson and Khalek rivals or perhaps even surpasses the incubator babies hoax that was used to sell the first US invasion of Iraq (in 1991).

Boomers are scrolling through AI slop all day and it’s constructing alternate universes in their brains. https://t.co/cS1v1qLVM4 — Caitlin Johnstone (@caitoz) November 14, 2026

For a trip down memory lane...

Three months after Nayirah testified, President George H.W. Bush launched the invasion of Iraq. But it turned out Nayirah’s claims weren’t true. No human rights group or news outlet could confirm what she said. It also turned out Nayirah was not just any Kuwaiti teenager. She was the daughter of the Kuwaiti ambassador to the United States, Saud Nasser al-Sabah. She had been coached by the public relations firm Hill & Knowlton, which was working for the Kuwaiti government.

"They took the babies out of the incubabors... and left the babies to die on the cold floor".

Americans are some of the most propagandized people on earth, and often this translates to disastrous 'shock and awe' style consequences for nations in Washington's immediate crosshairs. This often results in a domino effect of so-called 'unintended consquences' and the dire suffering of entire populations and regions.