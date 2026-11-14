This Is State-Snooping Taken To The Extreme: UK Taxman Wants Your AI Chatbot History

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity,

The UK government's tax collectors are pushing for powers that would let HMRC demand the private chatbot conversations ordinary Britons have with AI tools when preparing their returns.

Under proposals in the Budget Bill, the definition of what the taxman can force you to hand over expands from computer "records" to any "relevant thing." That wording opens the door to prompt histories, working papers and full conversations on platforms such as ChatGPT, Microsoft Copilot and Claude if they played any part in calculating figures.

The measure sits inside a broader drive to close a £59 billion tax gap. Failure to respond to a Schedule 36 information notice already carries an initial £300 penalty; those who do not correct inaccuracies can be hit for up to £3,000. Third parties, including the AI companies themselves, can even be ordered to supply the data, the Telegraph reports.

Taxpayers could be asked to hand over their AI chatbot histories to HMRC as the tax authority expands its power to demand digital information.



This is HMRC's latest effort to close the £59bn tax gap ??https://t.co/01D2elIHEi pic.twitter.com/tucbHvefaU — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) November 13, 2026

HMRC insists it is merely modernizing old powers for a digital world and that requests will still need a lawful basis. Critics see the thin end of a very long wedge.

The level of state surveillance and total over reach being ushered in by this government is off the scale. I've made multiple videos over the last couple of weeks about HMRC being given more and more powers and making more demands of people all the time. Yesterday I posted a crazy video report about energy companies being able to access your income tax, pension and homeownership details in order to be able to charge you more for your electricity if you were "doing well" In life. Now it's come to light that buried in the Budget Bill is a provision which allows HMRC to demand to see your Ai records, requests and conversations. Presumably this is to check what tax advice you are asking for and use it as evidence against you. What other reason could they have to demand to see your private Internet research. This is state surveillance. Privacy is dying, communism is being implemented more and more every day. — John Hannam (@JohnHann04) November 11, 2026

Nimesh Shah of Blick Rothenberg noted that HMRC has said it wants information about "how tax figures have been produced using software or automated processes." That language, he observed, raises the question of whether the actual chatbot exchanges used to prepare calculations could become disclosable.

Seb Maley, chief executive of Qdos, put it more bluntly: "As more taxpayers and businesses put their trust in AI to help manage their tax affairs, HMRC is making sure it isn't left behind. It wants to know not just what tax figure a system produces, but how it arrived at that number."

HMRC could demand taxpayers' AI chat history in latest crackdown - all you need to know https://t.co/wXZB7R4lBk — GB News (@GBNEWS) November 11, 2026

Anne Strickland of the Taxpayers' Alliance called the idea "a deeply intrusive overreach by the taxman." She added that HMRC "already has sweeping powers, and expanding them further risks trampling over the privacy of ordinary Britons." Ministers, she said, must rein the authority in before the power is ever used.

Anyone shocked. I'm not. They will make sure to get every penny out of you for their wars, the contracts they hand to their friends and to take care of illegals https://t.co/iS7Wf8vLYC https://t.co/dpAvPpMfHb — leilani dowding ?? ?? (@LeilaniDowding) November 11, 2026

David Stirling of Mint Wealth advised anyone who has used a chatbot for tax work to assume the workings "could one day be scrutinised, so don't type anything you wouldn't fancy explaining to the taxman."

More than 28 million UK adults have already turned to AI for personal finance help, according to Lloyds Banking Group. Separate surveys show roughly 40 percent of people have used generative tools for financial advice and that more than 30 percent of businesses have put tax questions to systems such as ChatGPT or Copilot. Six in ten of those who tried AI said they found the answer they needed. The taxman now wants the trail of how those answers were produced.

HMRC to probe taxpayers' AI chat history in latest crackdown Tax office set to expand powers to collect conversations on tax calculations They're 'very good' at imposing ever more measures to spy on us all & crush privacy to get ever more taxes, while they are incapable of dealing with the problems we face. — Alan D Miller (@alanvibe) November 11, 2026

An HMRC spokesman stated: "This is about updating our existing information powers to reflect how tax information is now stored and processed digitally. It is not about going through everyone's use of large language models. We can only request information where we already have a lawful basis to do so."

The same Budget package that expands information powers also hands HMRC the ability, from July 2029, to recover lower-value debts automatically from bank accounts of people who "repeatedly" fail to engage.

Nigel Farage warned weeks earlier that the taxman could seize money without even holding a meeting. "As someone who's been debanked, this sets a dark precedent," he wrote. "Reform will fight this at every turn."

HMRC can now seize money from your bank account without even having a meeting.



As someone who's been debanked, this sets a dark precedent.



Reform will fight this at every turn. pic.twitter.com/u4YaBiY301 — Nigel Farage (@Nigel_Farage) October 28, 2026

The chatbot expansion and the bank-account raid sit on the same continuum: less process, less privacy, more direct state reach into the financial lives of ordinary people. Reform UK has already labeled the bank powers "draconian and dystopian." The AI proposals fit the same pattern.

Labour's answer to a large tax gap is not simpler rules or lower rates that raise compliance. It is wider demands, heavier penalties and the quiet assumption that private digital conversations about money now belong to the state if an algorithm touched them.

The taxman already knows how to take money from accounts without a meeting. Next it wants the chat history that led to the figure on the form.

Britons who treat an AI tool as a private notepad for tax calculations now find themselves having to be wary. The conversation is no longer just between you and the machine. The government continues it's draconian efforts to use every tool as a means for surveillance.

Meanwhile, kids are being indoctrinated with tax propaganda in school.