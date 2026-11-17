A Leveraged ETF: That Math Doesn't Work The Way You Think

Authored by Lance Roberts via RealInvestmentAdvice.com,

Are leveraged ETFs gambling? Run the daily-reset math through a full market cycle and the answer looks a lot like a parlay with a ticker symbol.

Key Takeaways

A 2x or 3x ETF promises a multiple of the daily return. Over any longer stretch, the result can be far worse than the multiple suggests.

When the Nasdaq-100 fell 36% and then fully recovered between 2021 and 2023, the 3x fund was still down 44% on the day the index got back to even.

Volatility is the cost. A stock that swings 60% a year and finishes flat leaves a 3x holder down roughly two-thirds.

Nearly 90% of trading in single-stock leveraged ETFs comes from individual investors, and issuers are launching new funds faster than they close old ones.

The products have legitimate short-term uses. Buy-and-hold is not one of them, and the regulators have said so for years.

I recently wrote about how online betting is quietly draining the savings of an entire generation. The natural pushback goes something like this: "At least my money is in the stock market." Fair enough. But are leveraged ETFs gambling, or investing? Look inside many young investors' brokerage accounts, and the honest answer is uncomfortable. The sportsbook moved to a different app and picked up a ticker symbol along the way.

Nearly 90% of trading in single-stock leveraged ETFs now traces back to individual investors. These funds promise two or three times the move of a stock or an index. What they actually deliver, over any period longer than a day, is something else entirely, and the gap between the two is where the money goes.

The Brokerage App Learned From The Sportsbook

In the Gen Z gambling piece, I ran the classic warning signs of problem betting against a brokerage account. They included sizing positions by adrenaline, chasing losses, and using margin to go "all in" instead of simply owning the asset. One product hits almost every item on that list in a single click, and it's the leveraged ETF. That's why the question of whether leveraged ETFs are gambling deserves a real answer rather than a shrug.

That's not a fringe opinion. RIA has written about leveraged ETFs as yet another sign of rampant speculation, and I've argued that retail speculation returned with a vengeance once zero-day options and leverage became a tap away. The "democratization" of finance turned out to mean the democratization of the parlay.

Think about how a parlay works. You string several bets together, and you only get paid if every leg hits. The payout looks enormous because the odds of collecting are small. A leveraged ETF is a parlay that resets every single day, and you have to keep winning legs just to stay even. One bad leg and the next day's bet is placed with less money. The math never resets in your favor. It only resets.

What Does A 2x ETF Actually Promise?

Before you buy a leveraged ETF, do yourself a favor and READ the prospectus first. You will find that the "promise" is very precise. A 2x fund aims to deliver twice the return of its benchmark for a single day. Not for a month or a year, just for one day. The fund rebalances every afternoon to restore its leverage, and that daily reset is the entire story.

The regulators have been blunt about this for a long time. To wit:

"Therefore, inverse and leveraged ETFs that are reset daily typically are unsuitable for retail investors who plan to hold them for longer than one trading session." - FINRA Regulatory Notice 09-31, June 2009

The SEC's updated investor bulletin says the same thing, calling these "specialized products that generally are not suitable for buy-and-hold investors." The warning is old, but the marketing is brand new. Such is the problem: the people buying these funds today mostly weren't investing in 2009, and nobody hands them that notice before the app lets them place the trade.

Don't dismiss why the daily reset matters. For example, suppose a stock rises 10% and then falls 9.1%. It's back where it started. However, that 2x fund you bought rose 20%, then fell 18.2%, ending down almost 2%. That 3x fund that everyone was chasing on the way up ended down more than 5%. Nothing happened to the stock, yet the leveraged holder lost money. Stretch that pattern across 252 trading days, and the damage compounds. For a buy-and-hold investor, that one-day promise is what turns leveraged ETFs into gambling.

Notice in the chart above that the leveraged lines don't simply track the stock at a steeper angle. They drift lower every time the stock chops back and forth. It gets worse when that stock spikes and then falls. Look at the example above: at one point, the 3x holder was up 84% on a stock that was up about 30%, which is the "near-miss" moment from the gambling piece. The thrill is real, but the money isn't. Two months later, the stock is back even, and the 3x fund has handed back the gain, along with nearly a quarter of the original stake.

"Leverage is a double-edged sword, and the edge that cuts against you cuts the deepest."

Is Volatility Decay Just Bad Luck?

Is it all just bad luck? Unfortunately, that answer is "No." It's just the arithmetic of leverage, and it's predictable enough to chart. Practitioners call it "volatility decay" or the "volatility tax." The RIA team walked through the basic mechanics of Leveraged ETFs: Math Often Trumps Hype, and the short version is that costs grow with the square of the swings. Double the volatility, and the drag roughly quadruples.

That chart above somewhat explains why the single-stock versions are so dangerous. A broad index typically swings somewhere between 15% and 25% a year. At that level, a 2x fund costs you a few points in a flat market, which is annoying but survivable. Popular single stocks routinely run 50% or 60% annualized volatility, and at those levels, a 3x fund held through a flat year can lose two-thirds of its value while the stock goes exactly nowhere. The investor isn't betting on the stock. He's betting that the stock goes up in a straight line, and stocks almost never do. Seen this way, leveraged ETF gambling is a bet on the path, not the destination.

However, the same math shows up in the real world. A good example happened in 2026. In South Korea, the semiconductor stocks were screaming higher. Predictably, the market's "greed" factor led the country to approve 2x single-stock funds for Samsung and SK Hynix. Almost immediately, the "bloom came off the rose," and those stocks fell 15% and 18% over the following two months. However, those 2x funds fell 40% and 49%. Do that math. That isn't twice the loss; it's actually closer to three times.

The Round Trip That Exposed The Math

Here is what you really need to pay the most attention to. Simulations are often very tidy and promising. However, as is always the case, real markets are not. To prove that point, let's test it on an actual cycle with real funds. The Nasdaq-100 peaked on November 19, 2021, fell through the 2022 bear market, and finally closed back above that high on December 15, 2023. For a buy-and-hold investor in the plain index fund, two years of pain ended at break-even. The leveraged holders had a very different trip.

Read the bottom of that chart again. An 82% loss requires a gain of roughly 450% just to get back to even. The plain index needed 55%. That asymmetry is why Bob Farrell's Rule #4 should hang over every leveraged position: exponential moves "go further than you think," in both directions. The problem with leverage is that the trip down is far more permanent than the trip up. That's what leveraged ETF gambling looks like across a full cycle.

There is one more detail that matters for the gambling comparison. When I rebuilt the 3x fund from the index's daily returns, the pure math left it down about 34% at the recovery, not 44%. So, where did the extra 10 points come from? That was from two sources that most investors never account for:

The fund's expense ratio, and

The cost of financing its borrowed exposure, which climbed sharply as rates rose in 2022 and 2023.

In other words, the house takes its cut whether you win or lose. At the sportsbook, they call it the "vig."

"The market got its money back. The leveraged holder got a lesson. That's the whole difference between investing and betting."

Leveraged ETFs Are Built Like A Sportsbook

Follow the incentives, and the comparison gets sharper. Issuers launched a record 244 leveraged ETFs in the U.S. by mid-August 2026, more than in all of 2025. Meanwhile, 63 leveraged single-stock funds shut down in the same stretch, up from just three the year before. Half of all leveraged ETFs hold less than $7 million. The business model is to open a new table for every hot stock, collect fees while the action lasts, and close the table when the crowd moves on.

A sportsbook doesn't need its customers to lose every bet. It needs them to keep betting, and it needs the odds tilted slightly in its favor. Put the two products side by side and the overlap is hard to miss.

Furthermore, the demographics overlap also. A study by Direxion, Vanda Research, and The Compound found that individual investors account for nearly 90% of the trading in these funds. That is the same retail crowd the betting apps are courting, often on the same phone. The problem, of course, is that speculation always feels like skill right up until the cycle turns. It also doesn't change over time. We wrote about this after the speculative market runup in 2021 when retail traders went bust after the pandemic boom.

Where The Leverage Bulls Are Right

I would be remiss if I didn't acknowledge the other side of this debate. First, leveraged ETFs, like any other investable asset, are tools, and professional traders tend to use them to their advantage. A trader who needs to hedge a portfolio for a day, or express a short-term view without opening a margin account, has a legitimate use for a leveraged fund. The daily reset is a feature for that trader, not a flaw, and nobody should call a one-day hedge in a leveraged ETF gambling.

Second, the decay works in your favor in a smooth, steady trend. When a market climbs with low volatility, a 2x fund can deliver MORE than twice the return over a year, because the daily compounding stacks gains on gains. Anyone who held a 3x Nasdaq fund through a calm bull run like 2017 or 2023 made a lot of money and will tell you about it.

Of course, that statement always elicits a common response: "So just own them in bull markets and get out before the trouble starts."

Yes, while that seems obvious, it is also the same objection that every sports bettor makes about his system. The obvious problem is that nobody rings a bell at the top, and the trouble rarely announces itself in advance. The investor who held a 3x fund through 2023 and felt like a genius was frequently the same one who held it through 2022 and lost 82%.

Howard Marks has made the point that being too far ahead of your time is indistinguishable from being wrong. With leverage, being a few months late is indistinguishable from being wiped out. Such is the asymmetry: the smooth years make you money, the choppy years take your capital, and you don't get to pick which year you're in.

Will a leveraged ETF ever work as a long-term holding? Occasionally, by luck of the path. Will it keep a typical investor from losing large amounts of capital over a full cycle? The data says no.

How To Tell If Your Leveraged ETF Is Gambling

None of this means you need to avoid risk. It means you should take it in a form where the math isn't working against you every single day. Here's how I'd think about it.

Start with position size. If you want more exposure to a stock you believe in, buy more of the stock with money you can afford to have tied up through a bad year. A larger position in the plain asset has no daily reset and no financing bill. It also lets time work for you instead of against you. Most investors who reach for 3x are really trying to make a small account act like a big one, and that's a savings problem, not an investing problem.

If you want defined leverage, consider plain options with a clear maximum loss and a plan written before the trade. A call option can lose 100% of what you paid, but you know that number on day one. A leveraged ETF can lose 80% of your capital slowly enough that you never decide to sell.

Then run the honest test from the gambling piece. Ask yourself whether you check the position like a live betting line. Ask whether you've doubled down to win back a loss, or whether you'd be embarrassed to tell your spouse the size of the position. If a few of those land, the product's label doesn't matter. You are gambling, and the ticker symbol is just a more respectable betting slip. Such is the uncomfortable truth behind many "investing" apps today.

Bottom Line

Leveraged ETFs are trading tools built for a single day, and holding them longer turns volatility into a bill the investor pays whether the market cooperates or not.

The Nasdaq needed two years to get back to even. The 3x fund still hadn't, and the issuers had already launched dozens of new tables for the next crowd. The house never needs a bull market. It only needs players.