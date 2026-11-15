Bukele Unleashes Armed Robot Dogs On Haiti's Gangs - Then Troops Find Skulls Inside The Stadium

Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele has posted video of four-legged robots with rifles bolted to their backs moving alongside his special forces as they retook Haiti's national stadium in Port-au-Prince from gangs that had held it since February 2024. Inside, he says, troops found "several human skulls" (translated).

The 76-second clip, posted to X on Nov. 12, shows armored vehicles rolling through the capital, soldiers sweeping the stands of Stade Sylvio Cator and troops fitting rifles onto the robots, one of which picks its way down a narrow corridor and up a flight of stairs inside the complex.

Bukele said the stadium was taken in a joint operation by Haiti's National Police, the Haitian Armed Forces, the government's Task Force and El Salvador's Special Forces, under a bilateral agreement between the two governments. "We will now establish an operational base at the stadium so we can continue advancing deeper into territory controlled by the gangs" (translated), he wrote.

In the footage the robots walk point with the troops, but none of them is shown firing or coming face to face with gang members, and Bukele hasn't said what they did in the assault. Salvadoran forces first showed off the robot dogs in September, when they led the Independence Day parade in San Salvador.

Nayib Bukele’s robotic dogs are undoubtedly the best friends of law-abiding citizens.

😎 pic.twitter.com/31Yyfc2Wed — Nadal-Nau CAZIR 🥜🇭🇹 (@cazirnadal95) November 13, 2026

Part of the video shows what appears to be a skull lying beside other bone-like remains on bare earth and concrete. Bukele didn't say whose remains they were, and no forensic findings have been released.

The stadium push is the latest escalation of a campaign Bukele launched after four Salvadoran aviation technicians serving with the UN-backed Gang Suppression Force were ambushed in Croix-des-Bouquets on Oct. 18. "Return our four compatriots to us, safe and sound" (translated), he demanded at the time. A gang leader has since said the four are dead, and El Salvador now has about 2,500 soldiers in Haiti, by the AP's count.

As we reported earlier this month, Salvadoran helicopters hit the compound of Wilson "Lanmò San Jou" Joseph, leader of the 400 Mawozo gang, with Bukele boasting that his troops "destroyed the house of Lanmò San Jou and the 400 Mawozo gang's headquarters."

Bukele faces voters in February, after his party moved the election up from 2029 and scrapped presidential term limits, and his approval in polling sits above 90%. Haiti's Prime Minister Alix Didier Fils-Aimé has praised the intervention, while Secretary of State Marco Rubio has said the US isn't actively involved in the Salvadoran operation and backs the UN force instead.

Bukele had warned gang members to leave before the offensive and said those who stay to fight will face the consequences - and he now says the stadium will be the base for pushing deeper into gang-held Port-au-Prince.