"Scared To Face Russia?" Hackers Hijack Hockey Federation Days After Banning Russians

Hackers took over the International Ice Hockey Federation's website on Tuesday morning, replacing it with a picture of Russian players celebrating under the words "Scared to face Russia?" and a second line: "You banned the only team you can't beat."

The IIHF website was hacked by pro-Russian hackers, adding a picture with the caption, "Scared to face Russia? You banned the only team you can't beat."



Russia has only won a single IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship since 2004. #IIHF pic.twitter.com/MzdYO9nCXu — Complete Hockey News (@CompleteHkyNews) November 17, 2026

The message stayed up for a few minutes before the IIHF pulled the site offline. It landed two days after the federation confirmed on Sunday that Russia's under-20 team will not play at the World Junior Championship in Edmonton and Red Deer, Alberta, "due to the position and restrictions formally communicated by the Canadian Government." The tournament runs from Dec. 26 to Jan. 5.

The IIHF said it "has been the target of a cyberattack" and that it was investigating where the attack came from:

The International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) has been the target of a cyberattack.



We strongly condemn these actions and are taking all necessary steps to investigate the source of the attack and restore our systems. Our platforms will be back online as soon as we are... pic.twitter.com/yv71Hac7Cy — IIHF (@IIHFHockey) November 17, 2026

IIHF.com was still down at 2 p.m. Eastern, with visitors greeted by a "temporarily unavailable" maintenance notice. The federation has not said who was behind it. TSN's Chris Johnston described the attackers as a group calling itself "pro-Russia hackers."

Moscow's hockey body moved quickly to put distance between itself and the stunt. The Russian Ice Hockey Federation said it was aware of the attack and denied any part in it, in a statement headlined: "The RIHF strongly condemns the hacker attack on the IIHF's website."

"The RIHF views such actions negatively," it said, adding that Russia's case for getting back on the ice should be made only through lawful means.

Those legal methods had been working for Russia until Canada stepped in. On Oct. 30, the Court of Arbitration for Sport ordered the IIHF to let Russian teams back into five international championships, the world juniors among them. Russia and Belarus have been barred from international hockey since the 2022 invasion of Ukraine.

Prime Minister Mark Carney told reporters at the Commonwealth summit on Nov. 3 that Russia and Belarus "are supporting this illegal and unjustified horrific war in Ukraine."

"As long as that's going on, there will be none of those athletes competing for their countries in Canada," Carney said. "So if you're asking specifically about the World Juniors, the Russians will not be there."

The government later said the bar applies even to players holding valid Canadian visas.

With Russia out, Norway keeps the place it had been told it would lose to make room for the Russians, and the IIHF Council kept the tournament in Canada after "carefully assessing the feasibility of alternative arrangements."

Russia's Sports Minister Mikhail Degtyaryov answered on Telegram on Sunday that "the only legitimate decision would be to move the tournament out of Canada," and called for consequences for the IIHF, Hockey Canada and the Canadian government's "status and the right to host international competitions."

The Russian federation called the IIHF's decision "unacceptable" and "unlawful," made "solely due to political reasons," and said it would take its case to the International Olympic Committee, which does not run IIHF tournaments.

As for the hackers' boast, the "only team you can't beat" last won world junior gold in 2011, when it rallied from 3-0 down to beat Canada 5-3 in the final in Buffalo.