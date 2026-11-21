UK's Burnham Declares EU Deal 'Done', But Brussels Isn't Finished With Him Yet

Prime Minister Andy Burnham's Downing Street declared his Brussels summit a success on Friday, with a spokesman saying "The deal is done - negotiations have concluded." But the European Union left tuition fees for EU students unsettled and gave Britain six months to agree them, while EU officials warned that the rest of the package may not be implemented until London gives way.

Burnham, European Council President António Costa and Commission President Ursula von der Leyen signed off on three agreements: a common food and farm-safety area, a link between the two carbon markets, and a "Youth Experience Scheme" that will let 100,000 young people from each side live in the other's territory for up to three years, according to the summit's joint statement.

Von der Leyen told the summit "We are at a turning point," and said that "we are old friends who are breathing new life into our friendship," LaPresse reported.

Two years ago, we started a reset of our relationship which led to our first EU-UK summit last year in London. Since then, we have continued to deepen our cooperation and strengthen our ties. And today, with this summit, we are taking another step forward.



We are turning our... pic.twitter.com/A7rwrIA1UR — António Costa (@eucopresident) November 20, 2026

Paragraph 41 of the statement commits both sides to a separate agreement on tuition fees that "will apply to all students from the other Party irrespective of the immigration pathway." The negotiations are to conclude within six months of the summit, which puts the deadline around May 2027.

Brussels wants EU students charged the same "home fees" as British students, typically about a third of the international rate, while London has offered "significantly reduced" fees instead. The Russell Group, which represents 24 research universities, says home-fee status for EU students would cost British universities £570 million.

On Friday morning EU officials warned that the terms might not be implemented unless Burnham agrees to slash the fees, and a draft statement circulated to EU ambassadors suggested the issues were linked, the Daily Mail reported. No. 10 sources insisted they were not. The Mail put the cost to taxpayers of giving EU students domestic rates at nearly £500 million a year.

The final text binds the three signed deals to each other: both sides want the food, carbon and youth agreements to enter into force jointly. The food rules are to apply from March 1, 2028, the carbon link from 2028, and the youth scheme no later than 2028, with places open to young people by January 2030.

Britain estimates the food deal could add up to £5.1 billion a year to its economy and the carbon link up to £3.8 billion, with the link exempting about £6.5 billion of steel and aluminium exports from the EU's carbon border levy. In return, Britain will have to align with EU food and plant-safety rules, the part Brexit supporters object to most.

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage told Euronews he was "pretty angry" about having to refight Brexit, and accused Burnham of bringing Britain back into parts of the single market, in food and farming above all. If Burnham ever fought an election on rejoining the EU, Farage said, he would have to hold a referendum.

Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch has also condemned the deal, and the Mail reports that penalty clauses could leave Britain paying billions of pounds if a future government pulls out. Critics had branded the summit a surrender before Burnham ever reached Brussels.

The statement also commits both sides to conclude talks in 2027 on British participation in the EU's internal electricity market, and any such participation "would be linked to a UK financial contribution" to reducing regional disparities in the EU.