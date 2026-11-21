Ukraine Strikes Commercial Vessel In Gulf Of Finland In War First

On Saturday a Russian ship has been struck in the Gulf of Finland, with major rescue efforts underway hours after the attack, with the cargo ship on fire and drifting.

The ship, the Sparta II, was reportedly hit by drones close to Russia's maritime border, but has now drifted into Finnish territorial waters. Ukraine is of course the main suspect at this time, though the precise origin of the drones has not been initially confirmed.

A Finnish Border Guard patrol plane has while investigating the scene of the incident observed flames and thick smoke coming from the rear of the ship. The patrol took photographs, confirming the incident.

Authorities say the vessel heading to the Russian exclave of Kaliningrad which borders Lithuania and Poland, with Kaliningrad Governor Alexey Besprozvannykh having stated that Russia's initial assessment was that two drones were involved.

Politico has cited Finnish government officials in the following:

Defense minister Antti Häkkänen said Finnish forces had detected a drone attack in international waters, adding that national authorities had taken “the necessary measures” and are in touch with allies. "The damaged vessel has currently drifted from international waters into Finnish territorial waters in the Eastern Gulf of Finland," the Finnish border guard said in a statement.

While Finland doesn't appear to have been behind the attack, it is quite openly and provocatively defending Ukraine's 'right' to mount such attacks.

Finnish Prime Minister Petteri Orpo wrote on X that "war is spilling over into our immediate vicinity."

But he followed with: "The Finnish authorities are handling the situation in the Gulf of Finland, where a drone strike has hit a Russian merchant vessel. Ukraine has the right to fight back against the aggressor."

Finland's Border Guard stated that the targeted ship is known to have links to the Russian armed forces, while state-run TASS has described the cargo vessel as transporting "paints and coatings," according to its unnamed source. Ukraine's tactic has been to say that civilian vessels have 'military transport' items on board, and thus are 'military targets'.

Russian rescue crews may be trying to access the stricken vessel even while it drifts into Finnish territorial waters:

🔴 A Russian helicopter is suspected of violating Finland’s airspace, the defense ministry says



🔴 The ministry says that the suspected violation might be linked to rescue or monitoring operations involving the cargo ship that sustained damage in the Gulf of Finland pic.twitter.com/GIq6FqNROi — Al Arabiya English (@AlArabiya_Eng) November 21, 2026

The more precise location of the initial attack is being described as west of Gogland Island. Finland after the attack was reported implemented air and sea traffic restrictions over the whole area.

"The Border Guard is preparing to evacuate people and assist in firefighting operations," Finnish authorities announced. It appears the Russian side has tried to send aerial assets for a rescue, which could get tricky in Finnish waters.

Recently, Scandinavian countries have reportedly been quietly lobbying the Zelensky government to avoid bringing the war into northern European and Baltic waters

Earlier this month, on Nov.12-13, a Russian warship had been reported struck while traversing the Gulf of Finland. That incident involved a small Russian navy ship that later returned to St Petersburg under its own power.

Finland’s Defense Minister Antti Hakkanen has said that Helsinki raised the issue of the provocative and dangerous strikes in regional with the Zelensky government.

For the first time since the beginning of the war, Ukraine has struck a commercial vessel in the Gulf of Finland.



A cargo ship en route to Kaliningrad was attacked by two Ukrainian drones three nautical miles from Russia's maritime border, Leningrad Region Governor Alexander… pic.twitter.com/qibu2FVUDx — MoloMonitor 🇮🇹 (@MoloWarMonitor) November 21, 2026

"We have told the Ukrainians this time, and a little earlier too, how sensitive this narrow stretch of the Gulf of Finland, right between us and Estonia, is in terms of environmental safety and the safety of civilian shipping," he said as cited in Finnish broadcaster Yle.

He said it is urgently important that things don't escalate in the narrow waterway, as for now "You can still cruise with peace of mind."