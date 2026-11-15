Dear Elon: Unplugged Performance Pitches "Nine-Figure" Funding Deal To Save Cybertruck, Introduce CyberSUV

Unplugged Performance has pitched a plan to save Tesla's Cybertruck production line and add a third row to a variant of the truck that would be called "CyberSUV." The offer includes Tesla licensing revenue and an equity stake in the new company.

The California-based Tesla aftermarket company outlined the proposal on X on Sunday, saying it has relationships with investors "who can fund this at nine-figure scale." The plan would relocate the production line, preserving Cybertruck manufacturing while freeing space for Cybercab production.

Musk said earlier this month that Cybertruck production would wind down next year to "make room" for Cybercab.

"Tesla will be winding down production of the Cybertruck at Gigafactory Texas around the middle of next year to make room for increased Cybercab production," Musk said.

Tesla will be winding down production of the Cybertruck at Gigafactory Texas around the middle of next year to make room for increased Cybercab production — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 6, 2026

Tesla revealed on Friday that "select customers" could purchase the new Cybercab for "personal use."

Select customers are now being invited to purchase Cybercab for personal use pic.twitter.com/LDIkKuseAZ — Robotaxi (@robotaxi) November 13, 2026

Unplugged's deal outlined that Tesla would retain its intellectual property, approve vehicle specifications and leadership, and preserve an option to reclaim the line. The proposed venture would also buy Tesla components and seek to license its Full Self-Driving software, potentially generating a new revenue stream for the automaker.

Unplugged cited a survey of 892 respondents in which 82% expressed interest in a three-row CyberSUV. It proposes keeping Cybertruck production at a smaller share of output while focusing most new production on the CyberSUV.

82% of respondents want a three-row CyberSUV. The line to build it is about to be dismantled. Our proposal keeps it alive at no added cost to Tesla. Tesla keeps the IP, signs its first FSD license, and earns on every vehicle.

👇 https://t.co/y9y33EuLPr — UP (@UnpluggedTesla) November 15, 2026

Unplugged's Summarized Offer:

Tesla never spends a dollar more than dismantling the line would cost.

Tesla keeps the IP, participates in setting the spec, and preserves an option to take the line back.

Tesla earns on every vehicle and receives a stake in the new company at no cost.

With Tesla's supportive reply, we would then either meet the demand and capital targets Tesla sets, or we would withdraw.

Additional details:

Two paths for the line

Path A: Tesla's default path which is to dismantle (if no better option exists)

Tesla will pay in both manpower and capital to tear the running line out.

Tesla will still support the Cybertruck fleet anyway with parts, firmware OTA support, service, etc. Tesla has already said "Tesla will maintain spare parts and service will continue support." Of note, the warranties on next year's trucks will run to 2035.

Tesla's state of the art platform never earns again from new units sold.

Path B: Our Proposal

The line comes out either way. We'd create a structure in which all costs are paid, beyond what scrapping would already cost Tesla.

The parts Tesla must keep making will gain volume that stabilizes supply chain, promotes ongoing economies of scale, and gains a steady paying customer.

Tesla earns four ways on every new vehicle built

Tesla shareholder benefit

A license fee on every vehicle, plus parts margin and FSD and Robotaxi revenue.

A stake in the new company.

No capex, no headcount, and no dilution.

Supporting new form factors of all-terrain transportation utility for the Robotaxi network on earth and beyond

Tesla's first FSD license

Tesla has offered to license FSD since 2021, and no deal has been reached as far as is publicly known.

This would be the first, and the easiest FSD license. Tesla designed these vehicles for FSD and already are supporting them. It would be proof that the licensing business works.

Answering Tesla's three concerns

The line. It leaves Giga Texas on Tesla's schedule. Space is free for Cybercab activities.

It leaves Giga Texas on Tesla's schedule. Space is free for Cybercab activities. The supply chain. Supplier contracts would transfer to us. Tesla sells us its own components only at volumes it chooses. Higher combined volumes reduce costs for all.

Supplier contracts would transfer to us. Tesla sells us its own components only at volumes it chooses. Higher combined volumes reduce costs for all. Staff focus. We'd fund our own staff. Within days, we've already received high inbound demand from Tesla alumni, some of whom have direct experience manufacturing the Cybertruck and building the line. We minimize Tesla engineering and software requests by utilizing what already has been created and what must continue to exist for OTA firmware support for the existing Cybertruck fleet. Any new request would be paid, and prioritized at Tesla's choosing.

Other challenges

Who runs it. We are taking over a working line: the same tooling, the same suppliers, and many of the people who built and ran it. Tesla has a right to approve the leadership team. We'd be an open book and willing partner.

We are taking over a working line: the same tooling, the same suppliers, and many of the people who built and ran it. Tesla has a right to approve the leadership team. We'd be an open book and willing partner. Who is liable. Depending on the details of the structure of the new company, the newco would likely become the manufacturer of record. Certification, warranty, and recalls are part of the discussion and will be resolved, or it is a no go.

Depending on the details of the structure of the new company, the newco would likely become the manufacturer of record. Certification, warranty, and recalls are part of the discussion and will be resolved, or it is a no go. Battery Cells. Cybercab goes first, and we'll agree to wait our turn. We fully respect Tesla leadership's decisions. It is important that Tesla has both a strategic and an economic incentive for our plan to work. We'll work harmoniously with Tesla to navigate any supply constraints. Battery cell capacity may continue to ebb and flow with new capacity coming online and demand evolving. For example, Nikkei reported earlier this year that Panasonic built two 4680 lines in Japan that were met with softer than expected initial demand. Any outside cell used would need Tesla's approval and qualification.

Cybercab goes first, and we'll agree to wait our turn. We fully respect Tesla leadership's decisions. It is important that Tesla has both a strategic and an economic incentive for our plan to work. We'll work harmoniously with Tesla to navigate any supply constraints. Battery cell capacity may continue to ebb and flow with new capacity coming online and demand evolving. For example, Nikkei reported earlier this year that Panasonic built two 4680 lines in Japan that were met with softer than expected initial demand. Any outside cell used would need Tesla's approval and qualification. Spec. Tesla has final say. Our job is to help surface data to make the best possible decisions for the market. What we've learned thus far, of 310 steering picks, 78% were left-hand drive, 16.5% right-hand drive, and 5.5% no wheel or pedals. Private buyers clearly want the option to take the wheel and drive. Meanwhile, we believe that the no-controls version fully belongs at scale on the Robotaxi network. We prefer two variations on the SUV platform, and an isolation between them for potential clarity within any federal autonomy classification. For example, a pure RoboSUV with no driver inputs, and a CyberSUV that can be driven or fully autonomous. The ratio in which both would be built would be adjusted over time to evolving conditions.

Tesla has final say. Our job is to help surface data to make the best possible decisions for the market. What we've learned thus far, of 310 steering picks, 78% were left-hand drive, 16.5% right-hand drive, and 5.5% no wheel or pedals. Private buyers clearly want the option to take the wheel and drive. Meanwhile, we believe that the no-controls version fully belongs at scale on the Robotaxi network. We prefer two variations on the SUV platform, and an isolation between them for potential clarity within any federal autonomy classification. For example, a pure RoboSUV with no driver inputs, and a CyberSUV that can be driven or fully autonomous. The ratio in which both would be built would be adjusted over time to evolving conditions. Brand. Tesla would choose the brand and hold a quality veto.

Tesla would choose the brand and hold a quality veto. People. We'd hire no current Tesla employee without Tesla's consent.

Funding

We have direct relationships with investors who can fund this at nine-figure scale . Investment must wait on Tesla's openness to a path forward. Pledges will continue to stay soft until Tesla says go. Our email cyber@unpluggedperformance.com continues to gather inbound interest.

"When the Cybertruck line closes, Tesla will have no all-terrain vehicle production line. The CyberSUV keeps that capability alive for families, explorers, and for the Robotaxi network," Unplugged wrote.