Toyota's "Next Gen" Corolla Built In China Will Offer Multiple Powertrains

Toyota is taking a more flexible approach to electrification, preparing to launch a redesigned Corolla in China in 2028 that can be manufactured with gasoline, hybrid or fully electric powertrains, according to Nikkei Asia. The move comes as automakers increasingly rethink their EV strategies amid slowing growth, fierce competition and uncertainty about how quickly consumers will abandon combustion engines.

Nikkei writes that the new Corolla will be built through Toyota's FAW joint venture using a multipathway platform designed to streamline manufacturing and reduce costs. Rather than committing to a single propulsion technology, Toyota will be able to adjust production based on consumer demand and market conditions.

The shift comes as Toyota struggles in China, where August sales fell 23% year over year to 118,449 vehicles, including Lexus. Domestic competition has intensified, pricing pressure has increased and profitability has suffered. Toyota is also developing longer-range Lexus EVs and extended-range electric vehicles that use gasoline engines to generate electricity.

More broadly, the global EV industry has experienced a significant reality check over the last several years. After an initial wave of enthusiasm fueled by government subsidies, ambitious emissions targets and aggressive manufacturer forecasts, EV adoption has become increasingly uneven. Sales continue to grow globally, particularly in China, but demand in several Western markets has fallen short of earlier expectations, prompting automakers to delay investments, scale back production targets and reconsider plans to eliminate combustion engines entirely.

Companies that once promised an almost exclusively electric future are increasingly embracing hybrids and other transitional technologies. High vehicle prices, charging infrastructure limitations, changing government incentives and consumer concerns about range have complicated the transition. Toyota's latest strategy reflects a growing recognition across the industry that the future of transportation may involve a broader mix of technologies than many manufacturers anticipated just a few years ago.