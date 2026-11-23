EU NatGas Jumps As Cold Snap Threatens Tight Winter Supplies While US Remains Awash In Cheap Gas

European natural gas futures surged earlier this morning as colder forecasts across the continent raised concerns that already tight reserves will be depleted faster than expected, while ongoing disruptions at the Hormuz maritime chokepoint continue to choke global supplies, especially for top importing countries.

"The TTF natural gas contract is surging after European weather forecasts flipped from a brief cold snap to persistent cold into early December," UBS's Justinus Steinhorst wrote in a note.

Steinhorst continued, "Pan-European gas storage is already seasonally low, at 70% currently, with a typical winter seeing 50ppt drawn down. A colder winter pulls an extra 10pp and storage levels rarely go sub 20%."

The colder outlook threatens to accelerate withdrawals from NatGas storage facilities already at 69% capacity, well below the 10-year seasonal average of around 88%.

The energy-stricken continent is headed for a tough Northern Hemisphere winter, with about a fifth of global LNG supplies cut off from international markets by the ongoing Hormuz disruption.

As of early afternoon in London, Dutch front-month futures, Europe's NatGas benchmark, traded nearly 4% higher at around 92 euros per megawatt-hour.

Rabobank strategist Florence Schmit said, "European demand has been picking up slightly with the weather, and there has been consistent spot buying demand in Southeast Asia, which has lifted prices in the near term as the market is still grappling with the geopolitical risks."

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Across the Atlantic, US NatGas futures dropped the most in nearly ten months as forecasts turned milder and the market remained flush with supply, a benefit of the Trump administration's focus on energy security, while silly Europeans focused on years of undermining their own economy with nation-killing 'green' policies.

The chart below puts European and US NatGas futures on the same basis, in dollars per MMBtu, showing that European NatGas trades at whopping 8.3 times the US price.

The energy situation on that side of the world is so bad that the globalists at the UN Climate Summit in Turkey this weekend ended without a consensus, for the first time since 2009 (read report).