Hormuz 'Closed', Bab El-Mandeb Falls: Three US Carriers Off Iran By Monday

On Sunday we had a few developments in the Middle East... Iran's Revolutionary Guards declared the Strait of Hormuz "closed," Saudi-backed forces in Yemen gave up the coast at the Bab el-Mandeb to the Houthis, and the New York Times reported that the USS Theodore Roosevelt will join two other American carriers in the region within the next day.

Yemen's Saudi-backed forces pulled out of the area overlooking the Bab el-Mandeb Strait on Sunday, leaving the Iran-aligned Houthis in control of the coast at the Red Sea's southern gate and ending a six-week counteroffensive that was supposed to take it back.

The Southern Armed Forces, the main force fighting for the internationally recognized government in the south, announced "a redeployment operation for its forces from Dhubab Airport and the Bab el-Mandeb area," Reuters reported. "This step is taken based on the priority of securing the capital, Aden," the statement said, referring to the southern port city that has served as the government's base since the Houthis took Sanaa in 2015.

The units have fallen back to al-Suqyah, just south of Dhubab and about 150 km (95 miles) west of Aden, and are still trying to push the Houthis off nearby stretches of coast, according to military sources cited by Reuters. Neither the Houthis nor Saudi Arabia commented right away.

The retreat erases almost everything the Saudi-backed campaign won since October. The Houthis swept down the coast in September, taking the port of Mocha, as we reported at the time, then Dhubab and the islands in the strait. A counteroffensive backed by Saudi air power retook Dhubab last month, but it never dislodged the Houthis from the area or recaptured Mocha.

Government military spokesman Majed Al-Nuzaili welcomed the move and called for international help to secure the strait, citing its importance to shipping and global trade, Arab News reported. He described defending Aden and lifting the siege of Taiz as "linked national responsibilities."

In the highlands south of Taiz, Houthi forces sit just outside Tur al-Bahah in Lahj governorate, about 80 km (50 miles) from Aden. Taiz, Yemen's third-largest city, has been cut off since early October; it holds about half of the 300,000 people displaced by the latest fighting, and aid cannot get in while civilians cannot get out. The southern forces said the redeployment would also back the push to break that siege and end what they called "blockade and starvation policies," The National reported.

Yemen's armed forces said they carried out 906 strikes on Houthi positions on Sunday, 41 of them airstrikes, along with drone, rocket and artillery fire on fronts in Marib, al-Jawf and Taiz.

With Iran disrupting traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, Saudi Arabia has leaned on the Red Sea to move its crude, piping it west on the East-West pipeline to export terminals at Yanbu. The Houthis have hit that route repeatedly: the pipeline was struck by drones again on Nov. 9, and a day later the Houthis launched another salvo at Riyadh's airport and pumping stations along the line.

The Saudi-led coalition said it shot down two Houthi ballistic missiles fired toward Riyadh on Sunday, the same day the southern forces announced their pullback. Earlier this month the Houthis went further, launching cross-border ground raids into Saudi territory.

Yemen's civil war had been largely frozen since a 2022 truce before it reignited this summer as a spillover of the Iran war the US and Israel launched in February. The Houthis' gains and their attacks on Saudi Arabia and Red Sea shipping have strengthened Iran's position in that wider fight, Reuters noted. The retreat comes two days after President Trump said in an interview that Saudi Arabia is "disintegrating."

The Roosevelt's arrival would put three US carrier strike groups within striking range of Iran at once.

BREAKING: The USS Roosevelt is set to join another two aircraft carriers in the Middle East region in the next day, according to New York Times report. pic.twitter.com/JFeU4DgPTP — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) November 15, 2026

The Roosevelt would link up with the USS George H.W. Bush, on station in the region since April, and the Japan-based USS George Washington, there since August, according to Stars and Stripes. Its strike group brings Carrier Air Wing 11, the cruiser USS Chosin, the destroyers USS Paul Hamilton and USS Decatur and more than 5,000 service members. Three carriers would give the US up to 144 front-line strike fighters, F/A-18s and F-35s, against the roughly 96 combat aircraft Capital Alpha's Byron Callan counts on the two decks now.

The carrier report landed the same day Iran fired six drones at a US air defense radar in Bahrain, its second attack on the kingdom in three days, and the Revolutionary Guards declared that "The Strait of Hormuz is closed," as we reported earlier Sunday. Bahrain said its air defenses brought the drones down before they reached their targets.

The Roosevelt left San Diego on Sept. 27, with Navy officials telling families to plan on eight months away, and as we noted at the time, it was expected to relieve the George Washington rather than add to the force. It made a three-day port call in Singapore and left on Nov. 8 through the Strait of Malacca. Whether Washington keeps all three carriers in theater or sends the George Washington home is still unclear.

Spotters just caught the USS Theodore Roosevelt cutting west through the Singapore Strait.



The flight deck is packed wingtip to wingtip with fighter jets.



Super Hornets.

Growlers.

Advanced radar Hawkeyes.



Guided-missile cruisers and destroyers are clearing the path ahead.



The... pic.twitter.com/nIexZlBfJB — The Fault Line (@faultlineworld) November 9, 2026

"The only time that we see the US concentrating three aircraft carriers in one particular region" is ahead of major combat operations, Megan Sutcliffe of the risk firm Sibylline told The National, calling the carrier move "a major trigger for escalation and a major indicator" that the US and Israel are heading back to air strikes on Iran. Former Royal Navy commander Tom Sharpe said three decks give Trump "a lot of strike options" and "a hell of a lot of firepower."

Military analyst Lynette Nusbacher told the same outlet the Roosevelt could simply be swapping in for one of the two carriers already there and "should not be read as a sign of imminent combat commitment." She still put the odds of a US attack on Iran in the next few weeks at "high."

Trump said last weekend he was "highly unlikely" to order a new bombing campaign if talks progress, then declared on Thursday that "We don't need a deal" with Tehran. He also told CNN he already had three carriers in the region, a claim Goldman's desk disputed at the time, noting the Roosevelt wasn't due before mid-November.

Democrats take control of Congress in January and are already eyeing a shutdown fight to defund the war. Former British diplomat Alastair Crooke has argued Trump has until Jan. 3 to strike. Sharpe said the timing fits with "those that thought there might be an escalation in November, post midterms."