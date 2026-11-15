Liquidation Nightmare Sends Bitcoin Plunging As Market Gripped By "Extreme Fear"

Bitcoin plunged to a four-month low overnight as leveraged long positions unwound compounded by weeks of ETF fund outflows, expectations of higher interest rates (and surging real yields), and concerns about tighter crypto regulation following the Democratic sweep of Congress. The deepening bear market also comes amid a broader retreat from risk assets as uncertainty surrounds the AI bubble, with Jensen Huang's departure from Nvidia adding to those concerns last week.

Extreme Fear

CoinMarketCap's Fear and Greed Index registered "extreme fear" early Sunday.

Technicals

Since peaking around $87,162 in late September, Bitcoin has tumbled into a bear market, dropping roughly 28% to around $62,577 by early Sunday morning. It subsequently pared some losses as a potential short-term floor emerged, recovering to about $65,250 as of 9:15 a.m. EST, still down roughly 25% from its peak.

Panic into the weekend.

"I think this is a technical move, as Bitcoin broke down through its 200-day moving average of about $73,000, which has caused a slew of liquidations and new shorts to develop," said Rich Rosenblum, co-founder of crypto market maker GSR, as quoted by Bloomberg.

Rosenblum added that a technical floor might be emerging.

Macro

Macro conditions have not helped. Hotter-than-expected U.S. inflation readings (October CPI rose 0.4% month-over-month) shifted market pricing toward a December Fed rate hike, pushing 10-year Treasury yields above 5% and strengthening the dollar.

Real yields have been surging...

Leaving non-yielding assets like Bitcoin facing higher opportunity costs in this environment, while the broader risk-off tone in technology stocks has spilled over given Bitcoin’s elevated correlation with the Nasdaq.

Liquidation

"Bitcoin's drop below $69,000 was directly triggered by a concentrated liquidation of leveraged long positions," HashKey senior analyst Tim Sun told Decrypt. "Though the deeper issue lies in steadily weakening market demand."

Roughly $1.3-2 billion in crypto positions were wiped out in 24-hour windows, the bulk of them Bitcoin longs, which accelerated the decline in classic liquidation-driven fashion.

Sun pointed to a combination of pressures, including six consecutive days of net outflows from US spot Bitcoin ETFs, according to CoinGlass data. He also cited shrinking stablecoin supply and MSCI's removal of digital asset treasury firm Strategy from its indexes.

"ETFs, stablecoin liquidity, and corporate treasuries have served as the primary capital pillars supporting this Bitcoin rally," Sun said. "With all three coming under simultaneous pressure, the market is losing the marginal buying power that previously propelled prices higher."

ETF Flows

Bloomberg data show weakening demand for Bitcoin ETFs, with outflows in late October and early November eroding the robust inflows seen in September.

BlackRock's IBIT is the black line and accounts for the largest swings. It recorded a daily inflow above $600 million in October, followed by consecutive weeks of outflows through mid-November.

Sun added that a meaningful rebound would require "long-term allocation capital" to flow back into Bitcoin ETFs. This may suggest that without this, there could be more trouble ahead, especially with the prospect of another Federal Reserve rate increase next month.

Well...

This dip could use a little orange. pic.twitter.com/b0LzB94RAP — Michael Saylor (@saylor) November 15, 2026

Whoops.

Bitcoin is once again trading below Strategy's average purchase price.https://t.co/jPlM68RtPb pic.twitter.com/WzLsRXAr2Q — The Market Ear (@themarketear) November 15, 2026

And That's Not All

Additionally, political and industry-specific headwinds have compounded the pressure.

Democrats’ sweep of both the House and Senate in the November 3 midterms has raised concerns about a less crypto-friendly legislative path in the next Congress, including slower progress on market-structure bills and greater regulatory scrutiny.

Separately, the fallout from the late-October Binance hack - the largest crypto theft on record at roughly $6.3 billion, attributed to North Korea-linked actors - has continued to weigh on confidence, especially among institutional participants wary of custody and counterparty risk.

Meanwhile, Richard Galvin, executive chairman of crypto investment firm DACM, told Bloomberg that Anthropic's IPO next Thursday may be drawing capital away from digital assets.

Taken together, the drop reflects a classic confluence: tighter financial conditions, evaporating institutional inflows, leveraged positioning being forcibly unwound, and a shift in the political and industry narrative after a strong prior run. Bitcoin remains highly sensitive to these overlapping drivers.

A stabilization in ETF flows, softer rate expectations, or clearer regulatory signals could ease the pressure, but near-term rallies have so far proven fragile.