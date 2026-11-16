Historian Who Tied Ilhan Omar's Father To Somali Dictator Says He Was Warned Minneapolis Isn't Safe

A Somali-born historian whose research ties Rep. Ilhan Omar's late father to dictator Siad Barre's military regime says the organizers of a Minneapolis awards ceremony pulled him from the event at the last minute and told him that any Somali who has criticized the congresswoman cannot safely travel to Minneapolis.

Mohamed Haji Ingiriis, an Oxford-trained historian and fellow at King's College London, was due to receive a Somali Hero Award in Minneapolis on Nov. 14 for his scholarship, he told the Daily Caller News Foundation. Ingiriis says the organizers revoked his airline ticket and withdrew the award, citing the potential for clan violence. Deleted Facebook posts indexed by Google indicate his appearance was called off, according to the DCNF.

Ali Gaashaan, president of the Somali Hero Awards, disputed that account in texts to the DCNF, saying he "has never heard threats of violence against any critic" of Omar. Shown Alpha News reporting on online threats by a man tied to Omar, Gaashaan accused Alpha News and the DCNF of having "an extreme right-wing agenda."

Ingiriis's research goes to the heart of Omar's political biography: the refugee who fled persecution. "Of the many titles I hold ... one represents a part of my identity that I hold particularly close to my heart: refugee," Omar wrote in 2024.

According to Ingiriis, her father served Barre as Col. Nur Said Elmi and stayed loyal as the dictatorship crumbled in 1989, when many senior officers deserted. He ran the military training school in Baidoa, in southern Somalia, until the regime collapsed in 1991, and had earlier commanded a brigade in Barre's hometown of Garbahaarrey, where the dictator is now buried. Omar's memoir calls her father an "educator," and his 2020 obituary in Sahan Journal says he trained teachers in Somalia.

When the Somali National Movement, a rebel group drawn from the rival Isaaq clan, rose against Barre, his government systematically executed Isaaqs, rebels and civilians alike, women and children among them. In 1988 it firebombed Hargeisa, the Isaaq city, into rubble. As many as 200,000 people were killed in what is now Somaliland.

Ingiriis says there is no evidence that Nur Said was at the site of the killings in the north or committed war crimes, but that his rank alone warrants a look. "You don't get to that level and that rank with that sort of a regime by being the nice guy," Saeed Ibrahim, editor-in-chief of the Somaliland Chronicle, told the DCNF. Either way, Ingiriis says, Nur Said's claim to refugee status was "bogus": "It is not legitimate because he was an ambassador of the military regime that caused this."

Who her father was now sits at the center of the federal case against Omar. Homeland Security Investigations agents searched her Washington home on Oct. 12, and the investigation began in HSI's Human Rights Violations and War Crimes Unit, Newsmax reported. Investigators are examining allegations that she entered a sham marriage with a man named Ahmed Nur Said Elmi to help him get a green card. As we reported, the FBI and DHS looked into the 2009 marriage in the summer of 2016 and found some evidence it was fraudulent, but prosecutors concluded it fell outside the statute of limitations and no charges were filed.

A Justice Department court filing refers to Omar as Ilhan Nur Said Elmi, though the 47-page document is heavily redacted. Under Somali patronymic naming, that would make her the daughter of a man named Nur Said Elmi - and her ex-husband, Ahmed Nur Said Elmi, is by his name the son of one. If her father was Nur Said, the man she married may be her brother.

Elmi described himself as a "gay man" in an academic paper published in August, as we reported. Omar has called the brother claim "insane." But asked by MS NOW's Chris Hayes in October whether there was "a weird kernel of truth" to it, Omar answered, "Not to my knowledge."

YIKES: Ilhan Omar was just asked if she married her brother on Live TV



Her answer: "Not to my knowledge..."



WHAT?!



She can't even say "NO"?!



What other person would answer this question like that?



Things are about to get bad for Ilhan. pic.twitter.com/n8wwJb4puy — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) October 22, 2026

"Yeah, well 'not to my knowledge'... that's NOT a good answer," President Trump said of the exchange, as we noted at the time.

Two of Omar's reported siblings were photographed with Mohamed Said Hersi "Morgan," the architect of the Isaaq genocide, the New York Post reported. Morgan's "death letter" calling for a "campaign of obliteration" against the Isaaq was key proof for the UN's 2001 investigation, which found that Barre's men had tied corpses together in groups of ten before dumping them in mass graves that heavy rains later exposed.

Much about Nur Said's own record remains unknown. The UN investigator could spend only one week in Baidoa, where he was stationed, and documents were destroyed when the presidential palace was ransacked in the regime's final days.

Omar has also opposed independence for Somaliland, the region where the killings took place. "Somalia is one. We are brothers and sisters, and our land will not be balkanized," she said in Somali in Minnesota in 2024, by the English translation Omar called the most accurate. "Our lands were taken from us before, and God willing, we may one day seek them, but what we have now will not be balkanized."

Ingiriis says Washington may have tolerated Barre's men settling in the US because it had backed the regime. After Barre's invasion of Ethiopia cost him his Soviet patrons, the Reagan administration courted him, and the US military trained more than 300 of his officers at Fort Leavenworth in the 1980s under the Pentagon's International Military Education and Training program. Some of Barre's men lived comfortable lives in the West for decades.

Nur Said reached the US as a refugee in 1995, by way of Kenya's Utange camp, and worked for the US Postal Service for a decade. Omar's memoir recounts a later trip with him to Puntland, the northern region where he was born, where he introduced her to government ministers: "Happier than I had seen him since I was seven, Aabe [father] smiled and giggled all the time."