Two Weeks After Record $6.3 Billion Heist, Binance Reveals When Customers Will Get Full Access

Binance is aiming to reopen withdrawals on every remaining network and asset by the end of this week, the exchange said Saturday, closing out a staged restart that began after North Korean hackers drained some $6.3 billion from the world's largest crypto exchange on Oct. 29.

In a recovery update published Nov. 14, Binance said it had reopened withdrawals for 87 networks over the past week, including Aptos (APT), Hyperliquid (HYPE), Litecoin (LTC), Avalanche (AVAX) and Stellar (XLM). It did not say which networks are still shut, or how many.

This week, we reopened withdrawals for 87 networks. We will aim to reopen withdrawals for all remaining networks and assets by the end of next week. Thank you for your patience and understanding. Find out more: https://t.co/KzvX9pJcX5 pic.twitter.com/9TUEK1qBg4 — Binance (@binance) November 14, 2026

Binance warned that heavy traffic could still mean temporary delays and longer processing times, told users to check its network status page before moving funds, and advised them to retry a failed withdrawal after a short wait.

The restart began at 06:00 UTC on Nov. 1, when Binance reopened its first 15 networks and assets, among them bitcoin, ether, BNB, XRP, dogecoin and the USDT and USDC stablecoins. Customers pulled $4.6 billion in the first nine and a half hours against $1 billion in deposits, a net outflow of $3.6 billion, or 2.1% of the exchange's assets, by Binance's count.

The theft is the largest crypto heist on record, about four times the $1.5 billion taken from Bybit in February 2025. The FBI pinned it on TraderTraitor, the same North Korean hacking unit it blamed for Bybit, and published 628 addresses tied to the stolen funds. Pyongyang denies it: Kim Jong Un's sister, Kim Yo Jong, called the accusation a political provocation in a Nov. 3 statement carried by state media.

Binance's initial findings, released the same day, describe a five-month campaign. In June, an engineer on its wallet team installed a tampered developer tool; Binance caught the infection and replaced his machine, but the attackers had already mapped his role and his colleagues. In September, a second engineer was approached on a job platform by a "Project Director" at a company that did not exist, and was told during the interviews to download a coding "assignment" carrying malware onto his work computer. On Oct. 20 the attackers used an internal AI tool to take over the machines of two wallet developers, and on Oct. 29 they used stolen credentials to run a malicious script against the exchange's wallet systems and empty its hot wallets.

Customers won't foot the bill, the exchange insists: "Binance will bear the financial impact of the stolen funds." As we reported, it replaced about 90% of the stolen assets out of its own pocket within two days, drawing on its Secure Asset Fund for Users (SAFU), its futures insurance fund and its corporate treasury, and set aside more than $6.34 billion; co-CEO Richard Teng later put the share replaced closer to 95%.

Stablecoin issuers and other third parties froze roughly $3 billion of the loot, by Binance's estimate, but as of Oct. 31 the attacker still held more than 420,000 ETH and 18,270 BTC, worth about $2.4 billion and out of any issuer's reach.

Nine days after the hack, Binance said chief financial officer Kaiser Ng was stepping down after more than five years to "pursue a new venture," and named Justin Yek, most recently vice president of finance at payments firm Airwallex, to replace him. Co-CEO Yi He said the handover had been planned over the previous six months.

Binance has said it will publish a detailed incident report once its investigation is complete, and that updates on the last withdrawals will come on its official X account. Until the final networks reopen, some customers' coins remain locked on the exchange more than two weeks after the hack.