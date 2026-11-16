Three Men & A Photo Op: What To Expect In Shenzhen

Authored by Larry C. Johnson via Sonar21,

On Thursday, November 19, in the Chinese tech hub of Shenzhen, Donald Trump will sit down with Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping for a three-way conversation. Beijing's Foreign Ministry made it official on Monday, calling it the "China-Russia-United States Summit." The Kremlin had already announced it, and the White House had already bragged about it.

It really is a first. No American president has ever sat at the same table with the leaders in Moscow and Beijing. Not FDR, who saw Stalin at Tehran and Yalta and saw China's Chiang Kai-shek separately in Cairo. Not Nixon, who went to Beijing and Moscow on separate trips in 1972. Not Reagan or the Bushes. All three of today's leaders sat through the same G20 group photos in Trump's first term, but never at the same negotiating table. Washington's foreign policy establishment is already muttering about a "new Yalta."

So what will actually happen? You don't need a crystal ball. You need a calendar. Trump has now held four in-person summits with these two men since August 2025, and they follow a script so predictable you could set your watch by it.

The script

Let's review the tape.

Summit The buildup What actually happened Anchorage, with Putin, Aug. 2025 Trump warned of "severe consequences" without a ceasefire No ceasefire, no deal. Putin rode in the Beast, called the talks historic and said, in English, "Next time in Moscow." Budapest, with Putin, Oct. 2025 Announced with fanfare Canceled before it happened Busan, with Xi, Oct. 2025 Trade war at 145 percent tariffs A one-year truce: tariffs trimmed, soybean purchases, rare earth curbs paused. Trump rated it "12" on a 10-point scale. Beijing, with Xi, May 2026 Choreographed state visit A few soybean, energy and aircraft commitments. No firm answer on rare earths. Washington, with Xi, Sept. 2026 Xi's first state visit to Washington since 2015 A two-month truce extension, an AI hotline, two pandas and a promise of more meetings

See the pattern? Enormous pageantry. Superlatives from Trump. A readout from the other side that is noticeably cooler than the American one. A short-term truce or nothing at all. And, always, the promise of another meeting, where the real deal will surely get done.

There's a second pattern worth noting. At both of his summits with Xi this year, Trump raised the idea of three-way nuclear arms talks. After Beijing in May, he told reporters he had raised it. In Washington in September, the White House readout said he "advocated for trilateral arms control negotiations." The Chinese readout didn't mention arms control at all.

Three men, three agendas

The White House says the agenda is nuclear weapons and the Iran war, and that Ukraine is not on it. A senior official has already told reporters not to expect any agreements to be announced. When the White House lowers expectations before Trump even boards the plane, take the hint.

Trump wants a headline. He has dreamed out loud of sitting down with Xi and Putin and saying, "let's cut our military budget in half." He wants a nuclear deal that includes China, which he has wanted since his first term. He wants Beijing and Moscow to lean on Tehran over Hormuz, because $6 diesel just cost his party the midterms. And he has a separate working lunch with Xi the same day, with the trade truce now set to expire January 10.

Xi wants to be the host. That's it. That's the win. Having the American and Russian presidents come to Shenzhen at his invitation is exactly the picture of China as the indispensable power that Beijing has been building toward all year. On the substance, China has refused three-way arms talks since 2020. When New START expired in February, Beijing said it was not "fair, reasonable or realistic" to expect it to join. China's arsenal is growing fast, and it has no reason to cap it while it's still smaller than the other two.

Putin wants Ukraine on the table, whatever the White House says. It was Putin who proposed this meeting, in an October 9 phone call with Trump, and the Wall Street Journal reported his aim was to negotiate an end to the war in Ukraine. Just as important, he wants the photo. A Russian president at the same table as the American and Chinese leaders is the final burial of the West's isolation policy. His aide Yuri Ushakov has even tied Putin's trip to the G20 at Trump's Doral resort next month to how Shenzhen goes.

My predictions

Based on the record above, here is what I expect if the meeting comes off. Place your bets.

It will be historic. Trump will tell you so. Expect "tremendous," "incredible" and "like nobody's ever seen." The photo of three men at one table will be the main product, and it will be a genuinely striking photo.

Expect "tremendous," "incredible" and "like nobody's ever seen." The photo of three men at one table will be the main product, and it will be a genuinely striking photo. No nuclear deal. China will not agree to caps while its arsenal is still growing toward parity, and Xi won't humiliate himself on home turf by reversing a position Beijing has held since 2020. The likely outcome is an agreement to keep talking: a working group, a "strategic stability" statement, or language about avoiding nuclear war that everyone already agreed to years ago. Trump will call it a breakthrough.

China will not agree to caps while its arsenal is still growing toward parity, and Xi won't humiliate himself on home turf by reversing a position Beijing has held since 2020. The likely outcome is an agreement to keep talking: a working group, a "strategic stability" statement, or language about avoiding nuclear war that everyone already agreed to years ago. Trump will call it a breakthrough. On Iran, words and no levers. Xi wants Hormuz open because China needs the oil. Putin is in no hurry, because high prices fill his budget and he is now selling diesel to the United States. Expect a call to de-escalate and reopen shipping, and perhaps a Chinese offer to mediate. More important, Russia and China, both of which are supplying Iran with military and financial help, will press Trump to go back to the Islamabad memorandum of understanding , the ceasefire framework that collapsed this summer. The only unknown is whether they say so publicly or lean on him behind closed doors. My bet is private pressure with a public nudge: a line in the Chinese or Russian readout about returning to "existing understandings" that everyone in Washington will know how to read. Neither man will squeeze Tehran on Washington's behalf, and Iran will notice that its two most important partners just sat down with the man who has been bombing it and walked away without abandoning it.

Xi wants Hormuz open because China needs the oil. Putin is in no hurry, because high prices fill his budget and he is now selling diesel to the United States. Expect a call to de-escalate and reopen shipping, and perhaps a Chinese offer to mediate. More important, , the ceasefire framework that collapsed this summer. The only unknown is whether they say so publicly or lean on him behind closed doors. My bet is private pressure with a public nudge: a line in the Chinese or Russian readout about returning to "existing understandings" that everyone in Washington will know how to read. Neither man will squeeze Tehran on Washington's behalf, and Iran will notice that its two most important partners just sat down with the man who has been bombing it and walked away without abandoning it. Ukraine will be "off the agenda" and discussed anyway. Putin didn't propose this meeting to talk about warheads. Watch for Trump's post-summit remarks to include a line about having "a very good conversation" on Ukraine. Kyiv and the European capitals will spend the weekend in a cold sweat. There will be no ceasefire.

Putin didn't propose this meeting to talk about warheads. Watch for Trump's post-summit remarks to include a line about having "a very good conversation" on Ukraine. Kyiv and the European capitals will spend the weekend in a cold sweat. There will be no ceasefire. The real money is at lunch. The Trump-Xi bilateral will produce the only concrete outcome of the day: another extension of the trade truce past January 10, with fresh pledges on soybeans and rare earths. Beijing will keep its rare earth leverage, exactly as it has at every previous summit.

The Trump-Xi bilateral will produce the only concrete outcome of the day: another extension of the trade truce past January 10, with fresh pledges on soybeans and rare earths. Beijing will keep its rare earth leverage, exactly as it has at every previous summit. Three readouts, three different meetings. The White House will say arms control talks are under way. The Chinese readout will talk about mutual respect and won't mention arms control at all. The Kremlin's readout will mention a multipolar world. All three will be true, in their way.

The White House will say arms control talks are under way. The Chinese readout will talk about mutual respect and won't mention arms control at all. The Kremlin's readout will mention a multipolar world. All three will be true, in their way. The next meeting will be announced. Of course it will. Probably at Doral next month, if Putin decides Shenzhen was worth the trip.

The wildcard, as always, is Trump himself. A stray remark about Taiwan, spheres of influence or how much he likes both men could do more damage in Tokyo, Taipei and Brussels than anything the three leaders actually sign.

The scorecard

Xi wins. He's the host, the broker and the man in the middle of the photograph. He gives up nothing on nuclear weapons, Taiwan or rare earths, and he collects the image of China as the power the other two have to come to. Seen from Beijing, that is the whole point of the exercise.

Putin wins. Four years ago the West was promising to make Russia a pariah. On Thursday its president sits as an equal with the leaders of the world's two largest economies, on Chinese soil, at a summit Putin himself proposed and Trump eagerly accepted. Whatever comes out of the room, Putin can sell the meeting itself at home and across the Global South. And he gets a direct line to raise Ukraine with Trump with no European in the room.

Trump wins the photo. He gets the "first ever" and the chance to say he's the only president who could pull it off. He also gets a meeting that, by his own officials' account, isn't expected to produce any announced agreement. After a midterm drubbing driven by gas and diesel prices, a historic photo is not nothing. But it is not cheaper fuel either.

The losers aren't invited. Europe, which spent the year insisting nothing about its security would be decided without it, will watch the three men who matter most to its security talk without it. Ukraine's foreign minister has already objected that a Russia-China-US meeting would only encourage Putin to keep fighting. Tokyo and Taipei will parse every word Trump says about China. And Iran will get a summit about its war with no seat at the table.

Yalta, it isn't

The hand-wringers calling this a new Yalta are flattering everyone involved. At Yalta, three men redrew the map of a continent. In Shenzhen, three men will mostly agree to meet again.

But don't mistake a thin outcome for an empty one. The meeting itself is the message. For thirty years the American foreign policy establishment assumed it could manage Moscow and Beijing one at a time, keep them apart and set the terms for both. On Thursday the American president will fly to China to sit with both of them at once, on an agenda he doesn't fully control, after a war he can't finish has cost him the House and the Senate. Xi will be the host. Putin will sit as his equal. And Trump will be the man who came to them.

He'll call it the greatest meeting in history. In one sense, he'll be right. It is the clearest picture yet of a world in which the United States is one of three, not first among them.